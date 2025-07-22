U.S. warns of lifetime visa bans as Nigeria tightens immigration penalties

The United States has issued a stern warning against visa fraud and illegal immigration, emphasizing lifetime bans and possible criminal prosecution for violators. This comes as both the U.S. and Nigerian governments take firm steps to enforce stricter immigration policies.

In a message shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, July 21, 2025, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria stated:

“Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life. A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbour illegal aliens.”

This declaration is part of a broader U.S. effort to crack down on immigration violations and fraudulent attempts to enter the country.

At the same time, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja released a travel advisory for American citizens living in Nigeria, urging them to comply with new immigration regulations recently announced by the Nigerian government.

According to a statement dated July 7, 2025, and published on the embassy’s website, Nigeria will begin imposing stricter penalties from August 1 on foreigners who overstay their visas.

“To provide an opportunity for affected individuals to comply with immigration regulations, an online immigration amnesty portal is available until the end of July,” the embassy stated.

“U.S. citizens currently in Nigeria who have overstayed their visa are strongly encouraged to regularise their stay through the amnesty portal before 31 July 2025.”

Failure to comply with the directive could result in significant fines and extended bans on re-entry into Nigeria, the advisory warned.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had earlier announced that foreign nationals who overstay their visas would face daily fines and potential bans from re-entering the country.

Under the new regulations—which officially came into effect on May 1, 2025—offenders will be charged $15 per day for each day they remain in the country beyond their visa expiry. Overstays of six months or more will lead to a five-year entry ban, while those exceeding one year will face a 10-year prohibition.

To assist affected individuals, the Nigerian government has launched an online amnesty portal. The platform allows individuals with expired visa-on-arrival permits, single-entry visas, or outdated expatriate residence cards to submit applications, upload relevant documents, and obtain clearance—all without the need for in-person visits or additional processing fees.

Both U.S. and Nigerian authorities have stressed the importance of adhering to immigration laws as both nations introduce sweeping reforms to tighten border control and regulate the movement of foreign nationals more effectively.