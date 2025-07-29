Police investigate motive behind Manhattan office tower shooting

New York City homicide investigators continued their efforts on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to understand what led a 27-year-old Las Vegas man to drive across the country and carry out a deadly shooting inside a Midtown Manhattan office tower. The attack claimed four lives, including that of a police officer, before the gunman turned the weapon on himself.

The suspect, Shane Tamura, brought the violence to an abrupt end Monday evening by shooting himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Avenue—a commercial skyscraper that houses the National Football League headquarters and major corporate tenants such as Blackstone, KPMG, and Rudin Management.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the evidence indicates that Tamura acted alone, though his motive remains unknown.

“He appeared to have driven from Las Vegas to New York over a period of three days,” Tisch stated, noting that Tamura had a documented history of mental illness.

Armed with an M4 carbine—a military-style assault rifle—Tamura launched his assault after parking a black BMW outside the building. Authorities later recovered a loaded revolver, a backpack, and prescription medication from the vehicle.

Officials have not yet identified a specific reason why Tamura targeted this particular building. Tenants in the tower include some of the most recognizable names in finance and sports.

Victims and Timeline of Events

Among those killed was NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh who had served with the department for over three years. Mayor Eric Adams honored Islam’s service, calling him a

“true blue hero.”

Authorities have not released the names of the other victims—two men and one woman. A fifth victim, another man, was critically wounded and is currently hospitalized, fighting for his life.

Commissioner Tisch provided a timeline of the rampage during a press conference. According to her account, Tamura entered the building, turned to his right, and immediately opened fire on Officer Islam, who had been assigned to provide security at the site.

The gunman then sprayed the lobby with bullets, fatally striking a woman and two men. In a puzzling moment, he allowed another woman to pass by unharmed before proceeding to the elevators. He ascended to the 33rd floor—home to Rudin Management—where he killed another individual before taking his own life.

Shooter’s Background

A widely circulated photograph, reportedly distributed by law enforcement, shows Tamura entering the building with the rifle in hand. CNN, citing officials, reported that initial checks of his background revealed no significant criminal history.

Another image published in media outlets displays a permit issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department authorizing Tamura to carry a concealed firearm legally.

Despite these findings, authorities have yet to determine what compelled him to travel across the country and carry out such a devastating act. As the investigation continues, officials are urging the public to come forward with any additional information that might shed light on the motive behind the attack.