Election of an openly confessing lesbian as 15th Archbishop of Wales, the Anglican Church of Nigeria cuts all ties

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has officially cut all ties with the Anglican Church of Wales following the election of Bishop Cherry Vann, an openly confessing lesbian cleric, as the 15th Archbishop of Wales.

This was pronounced by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba this first week of August 2025 during the official opening session of the 14th Church of Nigeria Conference of Chancellors, Registrars and Legal Officers, held at the St. Matthias House in Abuja with the theme ‘Called as a Watchman’ taken from Ezekiel 33:7.

Archbishop Ndukuba described the development in the Church of Wales as ‘an abomination’ and a serious departure from biblical truth. He noted this in his keynote address titled ‘The Decade of the Reign of God: Progress, Challenges, and Prospects.’

The Primate said, “We reject the election of the Right Reverend Cherry Vann as the Archbishop of Wales.”

He compared it to the 2003 consecration of Gene Robinson in the Episcopal Church (USA), which had also led to Nigeria severing ties with that province.

“Just as the Church of Nigeria took steps after the election of Gene Robinson in the United States, we are severing every tie and relationship with the Church of Wales,” he said.

Recall that the Church of Nigeria released a statement condemning the election of Vann after she was elected as the 15th Archbishop of Wales on Wednesday July 30, 2025. Cherry Vann who has served as the Bishop of Monmouth for the past five years, spoke candidly about her relationship with Wendy Diamond, her partner of over 30 years. She revealed that for much of her ministry in England, their relationship had to remain secret.

Primate Ndukuba criticized what he described as the growing influence of revisionist teachings within sections of the Western Church.

“These individuals have not relented from their evil agenda; rather, they have intensified it. What they call their wisdom and culture is an abomination to God,” he declared.

The Church of Nigeria reaffirmed its support for orthodox Anglicans in the region through platforms such as the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON).

“We pray that the Church of God in Wales will rise up, and that the faithful among them will stand strong. We, the Church of Nigeria, alongside GAFCON, will stand with them,” Ndukuba assured.

Looking ahead, the Primate said the Church of Nigeria plans to expand its global mission, with new registrations underway in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland. “We feel that the Lord is calling us back to Europe for mission,” he said.

The Primate also used the opportunity to highlight the Church’s ongoing contributions to the GAFCON movement revealing that the Church of Nigeria had recently contributed $2.5 million to the GAFCON Endowment Fund and working on Nigerian GAFCON Endowment worth $2.3 million to support orthodox Anglican work and mission.

On constitutional and legal matters, Primate Ndukuba urged legal officers to strengthen the Church’s internal reforms and national engagements.

“You are to understand yourselves to be watchmen for the Church. You defend the Church against all forms of aggression. As modern-day watchmen, we must first listen to God, then speak His truth in love, knowing our duty lies in obedience,” he said, calling on legal professionals to support the Church’s constitutional review and advocate for a new Nigerian constitution.

The annual conference brings together legal minds from across the Church of Nigeria to discuss matters of doctrinal integrity, justice, governance and canons of the Church under the leadership of the Registrar and Chancellor of the Church of Nigeria. ref: The Anglican Church of Nigeria