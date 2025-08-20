Meta unveils AI tool to help creators reach global audiences

Meta has introduced a groundbreaking artificial intelligence feature designed to help creators expand their reach across global audiences by eliminating language barriers.

The newly launched tool, announced on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, automatically dubs and lip-syncs Reels into different languages, enabling content to resonate with audiences who previously could not access it.

According to Meta, the translation tool does more than substitute words—it replicates the creator’s voice while syncing lip movements to the translated audio, creating the effect that they are speaking the new language directly. This innovation, the company says, enhances both authenticity and audience connection.

“With Meta AI translations, you can speak to viewers in their own language, opening up your content to new audiences that may not have found it accessible before,” the company stated.

How the Feature Works

Initially, the service is available for English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English translations, though Meta plans to expand support to more languages. Eligibility is currently limited to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and all public Instagram accounts.

On Facebook, enabling the tool requires selecting “Translate your voice with Meta AI” before publishing a Reel. Creators can preview translations, choose whether to enable lip syncing, and review performance insights showing how many views came from each language. Once published, viewers automatically see Reels in their preferred language.

Meta also outlined best practices, recommending that creators use clear, face-to-camera videos with minimal background noise and avoid overlapping speech to ensure the most accurate translations.

Additional Benefits

In addition to AI-powered dubbing, Facebook creators can upload up to 20 pre-recorded dubbed audio tracks to their Reels, expanding their reach beyond English- or Spanish-speaking markets. This option, available under the “Closed captions and translations” section of the Meta Business Suite, allows translations to be added both before and after publishing.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri highlighted the broader vision behind the tool, stating:

“We believe there are lots of amazing creators out there who have potential audiences who don’t necessarily speak the same language. And if we can help you reach those audiences who speak other languages, reach across cultural and linguistic barriers, we can help you grow your following and get more value out of Instagram and the platform.”

What Nigerian Creators Should Note

This development comes shortly after Meta extended monetization opportunities to Nigerian creators in July 2024. Through In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Ads on Reels, eligible creators can now earn revenue from their original content. For in-stream ads, however, Meta requires creators to have at least 5,000 followers to qualify.

By combining monetization features with the new AI translation tool, Meta positions itself as a more inclusive and profitable platform for creators seeking to grow both local and international audiences.