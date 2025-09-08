U.S. tightens non-immigrant visa rules

Travellers planning to visit the United States will now face stricter guidelines when applying for non-immigrant visas, following a new directive from the U.S. Department of State that took effect on September 6, 2025. The updated policy requires applicants to schedule their visa interviews either in their country of nationality or in the country where they have established legal residence, significantly narrowing the flexibility many applicants once had in choosing where to apply.

Core Policy Shift

Under the revised rules, non-immigrant visa applicants—including those seeking tourist, student, or temporary work visas—must attend interviews at U.S. embassies or consulates in their home countries or where they can prove legal residency. This effectively binds most applicants to their local consular offices unless they qualify for special provisions. The State Department emphasizes that this change is designed to streamline processing, reduce fraudulent applications, and ensure applicants are assessed in environments where their personal and legal backgrounds can be more accurately verified.

Special Provisions for Countries Without Routine Visa Services

For citizens of countries where the U.S. has suspended or limited visa operations, the Department of State has designated embassies in third countries to serve as processing hubs. Nationals from these countries must now travel to specific cities to submit their applications:

Afghanistan – Islamabad

– Islamabad Belarus – Vilnius, Warsaw

– Vilnius, Warsaw Chad – Yaoundé

– Yaoundé Cuba – Georgetown

– Georgetown Haiti – Nassau

– Nassau Iran – Dubai

– Dubai Libya – Tunis

– Tunis Niger – Ouagadougou

– Ouagadougou Russia – Astana, Warsaw

– Astana, Warsaw Somalia – Nairobi

– Nairobi South Sudan – Nairobi

– Nairobi Sudan – Cairo

– Cairo Syria – Amman

– Amman Ukraine – Krakow, Warsaw

– Krakow, Warsaw Venezuela – Bogotá

– Bogotá Yemen – Riyadh

– Riyadh Zimbabwe – Johannesburg

This adjustment is particularly critical for applicants from conflict zones or politically strained regions, where the U.S. either does not operate consular services or has scaled them back due to security and diplomatic considerations.

Key Points Applicants Must Understand

Proof of Residence:

Applicants must demonstrate legal residence in the country where they submit their applications. Those attempting to book interviews in countries where they neither hold nationality nor residency may face additional scrutiny, delays, or outright rejection.

Nonrefundable Fees:

Visa fees are tied directly to the application post. Once paid, fees cannot be transferred to another location or refunded if the applicant chooses the wrong consulate. This reinforces the need to carefully confirm the correct processing post before scheduling appointments.

Wait Times for Appointments:

The time it takes to secure an interview appointment varies widely between consulates. Applicants applying outside their home country may encounter longer delays, sometimes stretching into several months, depending on local demand and staffing levels.

Existing Appointments:

Applicants who already secured interview dates under the old system will generally not be affected. The State Department has indicated that most existing appointments will remain valid, though applicants are advised to verify their status with the relevant consulate.

Exceptions to the Rule:

This policy change does not extend to certain categories of travelers, including those applying for A, G, C-2, C-3, and NATO visas, as well as diplomatic or official visas. Additionally, individuals traveling under the UN Headquarters Agreement remain exempt. Limited exceptions may also be considered for urgent humanitarian, medical, or foreign policy-related cases.

Broader Implications for Travelers

For the vast majority of applicants, the new regulation simplifies the process by clearly linking applications to nationality or residency. However, for individuals from countries facing diplomatic strain, ongoing conflict, or where U.S. consular services are not available, the new policy introduces significant challenges. Traveling to designated third-country locations for interviews may increase financial burdens and logistical difficulties, particularly for applicants from war-torn or economically unstable nations.

Immigration analysts note that this shift reflects broader U.S. efforts to tighten screening measures in response to rising global security threats and migration pressures. By centralizing applications within specific jurisdictions, the U.S. aims to ensure greater consistency in vetting processes and better coordination across consular networks.

Practical Guidance

The State Department strongly advises applicants to check the official websites of the embassies or consulates where they intend to apply. Each post operates under its own set of procedures, processing times, and scheduling capacities. Travelers are urged to plan ahead, confirm local requirements, and avoid last-minute complications that could lead to delays or financial losses.

This directive replaces all prior instructions concerning where non-immigrant visa applicants must apply, establishing a new standardized framework for visa processing worldwide.

In sum, while the policy may create obstacles for some, it is intended to streamline U.S. visa procedures, minimize inconsistencies, and strengthen the integrity of the application process. Applicants are now expected to prepare more thoroughly, with greater attention to their eligibility, documentation, and the unique requirements of their assigned processing location.