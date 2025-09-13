One dead, others trapped in Lagos building collapse

A three-story building in the Alagomeji area of Yaba, Lagos State, collapsed late Friday night, leaving one confirmed dead and several others trapped beneath the debris. The tragic incident occurred at 333 Borno Street, drawing immediate response from emergency management teams.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in its Day 2 incident update on Saturday, confirmed the recovery of a male victim’s body from the rubble. According to the agency, four people had already been rescued alive and were reported to be in stable condition after receiving emergency treatment.

“So far, four persons have been rescued and are in stable condition,” NEMA stated in its official communication. “No additional rescues have been made at the time of this report, but there is speculation that two more persons are still trapped beneath the rubble.”

Teams from NEMA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and other first responders have been working tirelessly at the site. The area has been cordoned off to ensure smooth rescue operations and protect residents from further danger. Search operations have continued into the night, with rescue workers using heavy-duty equipment to clear debris while maintaining hope of finding survivors.

Eyewitnesses offered conflicting accounts of the number of people trapped. Some residents suggested that six individuals were caught beneath the wreckage, while others reported five. Emergency officials have been cautious in confirming numbers, stressing that the priority remains locating survivors and ensuring no one is left behind.

“Emergency officials have cordoned off the site to ensure safety and smooth rescue operations. The search and rescue operation is continuing into the night, with responders assuring that no effort will be spared to save lives,” NEMA added in its statement.

The collapse adds to the troubling pattern of building failures in Lagos, where construction-related tragedies have become disturbingly common. Experts and civil society groups have long pointed to weak regulatory enforcement, the use of substandard building materials, and poor construction practices as key factors driving the recurring disasters.

In recent years, Lagos has recorded dozens of building collapses annually, often leading to multiple fatalities, life-altering injuries, and displacement of residents. Despite repeated government promises to enforce stricter building codes and prosecute defaulters, the incidents continue to claim lives, raising urgent questions about accountability in the housing and construction sector.

The Yaba tragedy has once again reignited public debate on urban safety, with calls growing louder for a comprehensive review of construction standards and the urgent need to tackle corruption within the regulatory system. For now, families of those still missing wait anxiously, as rescue workers race against time to pull out survivors and prevent further casualties.