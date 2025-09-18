Gabon kicks off campaigns for legislative and local elections

Gabon is entering a decisive electoral phase as the country prepares for legislative and local polls, marking the next step in its political transition following last year’s military-led power shift. The elections are scheduled for September 27 and October 11, coming just months after President Brice Oligui Nguema’s victory in April, which consolidated his authority after the August 2023 coup that ended more than five decades of Bongo family dominance.

The campaign period officially began at midnight on September 17, with Interior Minister Hermann Immongault declaring its commencement during a press briefing. He described the level of public engagement as unprecedented, noting, “Never in the memory of Gabonese people have elections generated such enthusiasm.”

This enthusiasm is reflected in the high number of candidates: about 1,600 contenders are competing for 145 parliamentary seats, while nearly 17,000 individuals are vying for municipal and departmental council positions. These councilors will play a critical role in shaping the next phase of governance, as they will elect mayors, heads of departmental assemblies, and senators through an indirect voting process.

More than twenty political parties have entered the race. Among them is the ruling Union for Democratic Builders (UDB), the newly consolidated party aligned with President Nguema, and the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), once the dominant force under the late President Omar Bongo and his son, Ali Bongo. Their participation highlights the mix of continuity and change shaping Gabon’s evolving political environment.

Observers view the elections as a test of Nguema’s commitment to steering Gabon toward institutional stability after decades of single-family rule and a turbulent coup. Analysts also note that the broad participation of parties and candidates indicates both high stakes and widespread interest in shaping the country’s future governance framework.

For many citizens, this vote represents not only a chance to redefine the distribution of political power but also an opportunity to strengthen democratic institutions and foster accountability. The results will determine whether the current transition consolidates into a more inclusive system of governance or reinforces existing power structures under new leadership.

With campaigning underway and the elections drawing closer, Gabon faces a pivotal moment that could redefine its political trajectory and establish the foundation for its post-Bongo era.