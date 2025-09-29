Uganda’s presidential campaign begins as Museveni faces Bobi Wine again

Uganda’s presidential race officially commenced on Monday, September 29, 2025, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between long-serving President Yoweri Museveni and opposition leader Bobi Wine, in what is widely seen as a repeat of the tense 2021 elections. The Electoral Commission confirmed that eight candidates have been cleared to contest, with each assigned campaign schedules to prevent clashes as rallies unfold across the country.

At 81 years old, President Museveni is once again running under the ticket of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). Having first come to power in 1986, Museveni has already served nearly four decades, making him one of Africa’s longest-ruling leaders. His ability to extend his tenure was cemented in 2017, when lawmakers voted to scrap the constitutional presidential age limit, effectively opening the door for him to seek reelection indefinitely. In his recent press briefing, Museveni highlighted his government’s accomplishments, pledging continued investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare while positioning himself as a guarantor of national stability.

Yet, his critics argue that Museveni’s administration has become synonymous with entrenched authoritarianism. Rights groups have consistently accused his government of stifling dissent, curbing press freedoms, and targeting opposition figures through harassment, arrests, and sometimes violence. These allegations have fueled growing dissatisfaction, especially among younger Ugandans, many of whom view Museveni as out of touch with the challenges of a youthful population.

Standing against him once again is Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine. A singer-turned-politician, Wine has become a powerful symbol of Uganda’s opposition movement, championing the frustrations of ordinary citizens while promising a new era of governance rooted in accountability and inclusivity. In the 2021 election, Wine captured 35% of the vote according to official tallies, a result he rejected, alleging widespread ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, and other electoral malpractices. Electoral authorities firmly denied those claims, but the dispute deepened political tensions and led to a wave of crackdowns against his supporters.

This year, Wine is expected to intensify his campaign, drawing heavily on grassroots support and his ability to connect with Uganda’s youth, who make up the majority of the population. Analysts suggest that his campaign will focus on unemployment, corruption, and the need for democratic reforms, issues that resonate strongly with first-time voters.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has also weighed in ahead of the campaign season. Chairperson Mariam Fauzat Wangadya, in her Monday address, urged restraint and civility from all stakeholders. “Political leaders must refrain from inflammatory rhetoric. Security agencies must act with professionalism. Citizens must exercise their rights with respect and tolerance,” she said, underscoring the importance of peaceful participation.

Uganda’s general election is scheduled for January 12, 2026, and will not only determine the presidency but also shape the country’s political trajectory for years to come. With Museveni determined to hold onto power and Bobi Wine presenting himself as the face of change, the coming months are expected to be marked by intense campaigning, heightened scrutiny from both domestic and international observers, and concerns about whether the process will be genuinely transparent.

The outcome will hinge not only on the candidates’ ability to mobilize supporters but also on the credibility of the electoral system, the conduct of security forces, and whether Ugandans believe their votes will truly count this time around. For a nation at the crossroads of continuity and change, the 2026 election promises to be one of the most consequential in Uganda’s history.