South African opposition leader Julius Malema convicted in firearms case

South African opposition leader Julius Malema, head of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has been convicted of violating the country’s firearm laws in connection with a 2018 political rally where he was filmed discharging a rifle. The East London Magistrates Court delivered the ruling on Wednesday, bringing one of the most controversial cases involving the firebrand politician to a climax after years of legal wrangling.

Malema faced charges under the Firearms Control Act after a viral video showed him firing what appeared to be a high-powered rifle during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations in the Eastern Cape province. The footage quickly circulated nationwide, sparking outrage and prompting the Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

His former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, who was accused of supplying Malema with the weapon, was also charged but acquitted. The decision to clear Snyman while convicting Malema drew immediate criticism from the EFF leader, who told supporters that the outcome reflected racial bias. “This proved the magistrate was racist, because Snyman is white,” Malema declared to a cheering crowd outside the courthouse.

In his defence, Malema had argued that the firearm was not genuine but rather a replica or toy gun. However, Magistrate Twanet Olivier dismissed the claim, ruling that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the firearm was real and that Malema’s actions violated South African gun laws.

Despite the conviction, the court did not impose an immediate sentence. Malema now faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison, although the Firearms Control Act does not mandate a minimum sentence, giving the court discretion to impose a lighter penalty. His sentencing has been scheduled for January 23 next year. Malema has vowed to challenge the verdict, pledging to escalate his appeal “all the way to the Constitutional Court” if necessary.

The ruling adds another layer of controversy to the career of Malema, who founded the EFF in 2013 after being expelled from the African National Congress (ANC). Under his leadership, the EFF has grown into South Africa’s fourth-largest political party, capturing 9% of the vote in last year’s general elections. The party’s radical platform—centered on redistributive policies such as the expropriation of white-owned land without compensation and the nationalisation of banks and mines—has made Malema both a populist champion among many disenfranchised South Africans and a polarising figure across the political spectrum.

Internationally, Malema’s notoriety has also spread. Earlier this year, he appeared in a video referenced by former U.S. President Donald Trump during a tense discussion with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. In that context, Trump invoked the false narrative of an alleged “white genocide” in South Africa, linking it to Malema’s fiery rhetoric on land reform and race relations.

As South Africa prepares for upcoming political contests, Malema’s conviction is likely to deepen existing divisions. For his supporters, the verdict reinforces their belief that the justice system is being weaponised against him, while his critics see the ruling as a long overdue measure of accountability. The outcome of his sentencing in January, and any subsequent appeals, will play a crucial role in shaping both his political future and the trajectory of the EFF as it seeks to expand its influence on the national stage.