Egypt, Cameroon, complete African Nations Cup semi-final cast list

Originally posted in 2008

February 5, 2008, Accra (AFP); Defending champions Egypt and Cameroon came through their respective quarter-finals on Monday to join holders Ghana and Ivory Coast as the last four teams standing at the African Nations Cup. Egypt saw off a spirited Angola 2-1 in Kumasi to set up a rematch of the 2006 final with Ivory Coast, and as for Cameroon, they have an equally tough assignment facing hostsGhana after a 3-2 extra time win over Tunisia.

Both semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday with the third place play off set for Saturday.

Five-time titleholders Egypt took control at the Baba Yara Stadium via a Hosni Abd Rabou penalty. Angola’s exciting Manchester Unitedsigning Manucho equalised with a shot out of nowhere before Amr Zakyexploited some poor defending to wrap up the game. Goalscorer Raboupaid credit to Angola, who were making their first appearance in theknockout stages of the continental competition.

“They gave us our toughest game so far,” the Ismailia midfieldersaid.

“Now we’ve got the Ivory Coast. They’re a good team, but we beatthem two years ago.”

Midfielder Sayed Moawad added: “We came here to defend our titleand today we confirmed we’re on the right path.

“The Ivory Coast have shown they’re here to win the title, and they’ll be looking for revenge, but we’ll prepare well for it.”

Angola, the surprise package at the 26th Nations Cup, head home having proved themselves as the rising force of African football.

But coach Luis Oliveira Goncalves believed the wrong team were knocked out.

“Normally in football the best side wins, but today it was the opposite,” he lamented.

“Egypt were lucky, we created more chances but weren’t able to convert them.

“But my players shouldn’t have any shame. Egypt are a good ,experienced team, and my side are young.”

Later in Tamale Cameroon, with 70-year-old coach Otto Pfisterguiding them, kept on course for a record-equalling fifth title.

Despite his stage in life the German veteran looked as happy as achild afterwards, joining his players in a celebratory sing-song.

The doyen of African football recalled Stephane Mbia and that move proved the key.

Dropped following a 4-2 loss to Egypt in their first group match, Mbia made the most of his second chance to open the scoring in the first half.

Cameroon struck again nine minutes later as a trademark GeremiNjitap free kick floated over the wall and landed in the left cornerof the net.

With 34 minutes gone Tunisia were back in contention from an equally brilliant set piece as Chaouki Ben Saada sent a free kickflying over Carlos Kameni into the near corner.

After Samuel Eto’o had caused more panic with a break that was hastily cleared, Tunisia deservedly levelled nine minutes fromfull-time when Ben Frej cut the ball back for Yassine Chikhaoui tostrike the ball sweetly past Kameni.

Mbia though hadn’t had his final say and he snatched the winner two minutes into extra time.

Galatasaray defender Rigobert Song, reflecting on how the Indomitable Lions had lived up to their name, said: “That was verytough, Tunisia are a very good team.

“We scored quickly but their goal gave them confidence. But we won this match because of our heads, our mental strength.”

Cameroon struggled initially in the group stage with acknowledging: “No one was waiting for Cameroon to get this far.We’ve gone slowly, slowly, and now we’ll do everything to make it to the final.”

Ghana are waiting to make sure that doesn’t happen.