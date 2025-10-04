Mazi Stephenson Okoro Inyama: Farewell to a warrior and technocrat. By Mazi ‘Osu Kanu Okoro

Originally posted in 2007

CNNInternational : Interview with Nigeria’sPresident Obasanjo and USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu on Democracyand Security Issues

June 1, 2007, New York: An Aro giant, erupting from and within’The Greatest Generation’ has just departed. When push came toshove, Mazi Stephenson Okoro Inyama stepped up to the plate andpicked up the bat.

Mazi’s distinguished image (as shown, below, in theUSAfrica-designed flyer for his wake) is not strange to many of usAro sons and daughters. His unalloyed service to mankind in thequest to crush the Nazi/Axis scourge may never beover-emphasized. An outstanding soldier, a brillant militarymind, a recognized, honored and decorated warrior of the 2nd WorldWar , a supra-technocrat are only a few of the positive attributesbestowed upon this gentle, humble Aro patriach, husband,great-grandfather, grandfather, father, uncle, son and publicservant. We remain proud and appreciative. (tributecontinues after the flyer)

The fact Dede departed at 92 years old in tropical Africa is equallynoteworthy. It is a feat only a few of us can attain. Dede,your descendants shouldlimittheir understandable sorrows but instead celebrate your time on earthgiven the strong/powerful genome you’ve already passed untothem. This is the time, the time to mourn and equally celebratean enviable, worthy life.

A good second look at the image on that obituary photo revealsmilitary accolades pinned to Dede’s left breast pocket that speaksfor itself…circa 1939-1945.. the military campaigns of North Africa(Morroco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt and Somalia), Italy and Burma. As the saying goes: Old soldier never die…they just fadeaway.

Ndeewo Dede! Adieu! Farewell! Bye! Bye!, and God’sblessings!

•Mazi ‘Osu KanuOkoro, former leader and member of the Nzuko Aro, NewYork, New Jersey/Connecticut, is currently a patron of the umbrellaorganization, All Aro USA. He is also a heritage issuescontributing correspondent of USAfricaonline.com, first African-ownedUS-based professional newspaper on the Internet.

INSIGHT:Why America should halt thegenocide in the Sudan. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder and Publisher of USAfricaonline.com.Certain facts and the continuing, bigoted impudence of Islamic Sudanoffer clarity to why the U.S should aggressively halt the genocideand gory events in Africa’s largest country. The Sudan has almost918,000 square miles in size and a war-weary population of 30million.Even as I call for a red line to be drawn against the rag-tag army ofArab-taliban-fascists in Africa and the assorted troops ofreligio-criminal rapists who have since four decades set upon thesouthern Christian, indigenous African Sudanese, I agree with Gen.Powell that “America will be a friend to all Africans who seek peace;but we cannot make peace among Africans.” He is right. Africans mustrespect and love each other. Continuedhere….

USAfricaonline.com News File: Africa Action Releases NewReport On International Failure To Protect Darfur. Africa Actionhas released its March 2007 report detailing six months ofinternational inaction to protect Darfur since the passage of UnitedNations (UN) Security Council Resolution 1706 last August. Despitethat resolution’s authorization of a robust UN peacekeeping force forDarfur, the new Africa Action report describes the failure of theU.S. and the international community to achieve the deployment ofthis peacekeeping force, and the concurrent escalation in violence onthe ground.

Africa Action’s report, “Six Months Since 1706: The InternationalFailure to Protect Darfur” is available athttp://www.africaaction.org

Nii Akuetteh, Executive Director of Africa Action, said today,”The failure of the international community to follow through onResolution 1706 has left the people of Darfur without protection andwith little hope. A robust UN force is needed immediately to stop theviolence and enforce a cease-fire, to protect civilians andhumanitarian operations, and to create conditions conducive to acomprehensive peace process. This is an essential first step towardsstabilizing the situation on the ground and protecting the vulnerablein the immediate term, and the failure to aggressively pursue thisgoal is unacceptable.”

Africa Action’s new report notes that, while the Government ofSudan continues to refuse the implementation of Resolution 1706,subsequent discussions of a “hybrid” AU/UN force have not finalizedagreement on the force’s size, mandate and command and control, or ona timeline for deployment. The organization emphasizes that athree-phased UN support package for the African Union (AU), currentlyin its early stages, must quickly proceed to the deployment of a20,000-strong UN peacekeeping force with a robust protection mandate.Ann-Louise Colgan, Director of Policy Analysis & Communicationsat Africa Action, said today, “Six months ago, the UN SecurityCouncil declared its intent to protect Darfur, yet it has allowed theSudanese government to continue the genocide and to block theinternational response. Rather than following Resolution 1706 withresolute action to implement it, the U.S. and other internationalpowers have permitted it to be debated and delayed, even as theviolence has escalated on the ground.”

Stop aid to Nigeria until fresh, credibleelections are held, says European Parliament

Special to USAfricaonline.com,CLASSmagazine, USAfrica The Newspaper, Houston andTheBlack Business Journal

The European Parliament on Thursday (May 24, 2007) urged the EU towithhold all financial aid to the Nigerian government until theAfrican country holds new elections. “EU aid to Nigeria should not begiven to federal or state structures until new, credible electionshave been held,” the European Parliament said in a non-bindingresolution. Such resolutions are often issued to pressure EU memberstates and the executive Commission in Brussels.

The EU said last month’s state and federal elections in Nigeria,won by the governing party, fell short of basic standards and couldnot be considered credible, free and fair. The EU has earmarkednearly 500-million euro (about R4,7-billion) over the last five yearsfor different projects in Nigeria, most of them focused on goodgovernance, health and water supply and sanitation. Meanwhile, acoalition of Opposition Presidential Candidates asked SenatePresident Ken Nnamani to assume executive powers on May 29, whenObasanjo’s term is up, and to disband the national electioncommission.

AlhajiYar’Adua pushed to victory as Nigeria’s president by Obasanjo’sruling party; local and international monitors, opposition rejectNigeria’s 2007 presidential elections vote as marred byrigging, fraud….

HowObasanjo rewarded Nigerians with a farce called elections.By Muhammad Al-Ghazali

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Senate leader Ken Nnamani, thethird most senior state official and a member of the PDP, saidNigeria had abdicated its role as an example to the rest of Africa.”There will be a legacy of hatred. People will hate the newadministration and they will have acrisis of legitimacy,” he told Reuters by telephone.In another chat with Nigerian media/reporters , he said “Somepeople may like to deceive themselves that it is free and fair, but Idon’t think so.”

MONITORS SAY NO CREDIBILITY: “Thesystem failed the Nigerian people and suffers from a lack ofcredibility…the Nigerian people were failed by their leaders,”said Pierre Richard Prosper of the International RepublicanInstitute ( IRI, a U.S.-based pro-democracy group), which monitoredthe vote. The biggest local monitoring group, which had 10,000observers across Africa’s most populous nation, said voting waseither delayed for hours or did not occur at all in many areas. “Weare going to call for a rerun of elections. You cannot use the resultfrom half of the country to announce a new president,” said InnocentChukwuma, chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group.

Click here forFull report

FLASHBACK WhyBush should focus on dangersfacing Nigeria’s return todemocracyand Obasanjo’s slippery slide.

USAfrica VIEWPOINT: PresidentObasanjo, Nigeria is dying in your hands. Another OpenLetter to Nigeria’s President by Prof.Niyi Osundare

USAfrica VIEWPOINT: Nigeria’sflawed 2007 elections and avoiding a tragedy.Nigerians not ready to be governed once again by those they did notgive the consent had began to protest and to call for new elections.Clickhere for an exclusive commentary for USAfricaonline.com by our NewYork columnist Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo. He is the author of a newbook, Children of a retired God.

USAfrica INSIGHT: PresidentialSuccession and National Stability following 2007Nigeria. By andlarge then, Nigeria’s 2007 presidential election is, to my mind,first a search for a strong leader who has both the experience andproven capacity to take charge of Nigeria and permanently put to restthe fears and schisms that constantly threaten the survival of thenation. Put simply, the priority issue that ought to inform thesearch for and choice of the next president is national security andstability in their fullest meaning. By Dr. Chidi Amuta, ExecutiveEditor of USAfrica. Clickhere for full commentary.

OBASANJO’S FAILED 3RD TERM POWER-PLAY IS GOOD NEWS TO NIGERIANS,ABROAD AND HOME….USAfricaonline.com and its correspondents in Nigeriaand across the major cities of the U.S are reporting an increasingtally of anti-3rd term phone calls and e-mails from our readers. By amargin of almost 7-2, USAfricaonline.com data show that anoverwhelming majority of the politically active citizenry are happythat Nigeria’s Senate halted retiredGen. Olusegun Obasanjo’s stealthy, unpopular, behind-the-scenes-winkand nod power plays to secure an “unrequested” 3rd term as presidentof Nigeria (a total of 12 consecutive years).

Many Nigerians still feel disappointed that a man (Obasanjo)who had gained so much from Nigeria would cling so tightly to power,even against the popular will of the people, moreso with age, energyand fresh ideas for a new era not on his side.

Also, USAfricaonline.com review of Nigeria’s recent history show thatPresident Obasanjo seems to be moving rapidly into the zone ofill-repute of his former military colleagues who, like him, refusedto leave office when it was time to go. Gen. yakubu Gowon in 1975;Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 1993; Gen. Sani Abacha in1995, 1996, 1997,1998. More baffling many Nigerians we interviewed recall is thelessons of the excesses of the late Gen. Abach who jailed Obasanjowhile the former schemed to remain in power. For the specialreport by USAfrica multimedia networks’ Publisher Chido Nwangwu,click on 3rdterm.

DEMOCRACYWATCH: What Bush Should TellObasanjo…. By ChidoNwangwu (Founder and Publisher of USAfricaonline.com)

VIEWPOINT: Obasanjo,Go! Just go! Prof. Wole Soyinka

DEBATE: HowBlack intellectuals let Africa down, and westernstereoptypes complicate therest.By Cedrick Ngalande at the USC, LosAngeles



Why Chinua Achebe, the Eagle onthe Iroko, is Africa’s writer of the century. By ChidoNwangwu(First written on March 1, 2002, for USAfrica, updated forProf. Achebe’s 74th Birthday tribute on November 16, 2004, andpublished in CLASS magazinesame month): Africa’s most acclaimed and fluent writer of theEnglish Language, the most translated writer of Black heritage in theworld, broadcaster extraordinaire, social conscience of millions,cultural custodianand elevator, chronicler and essayist, goodwill ambassador and man ofprogressive rock-ribbed principles, the Eagleon the Iroko, Ugo n’abo Professor ChinuaAchebe, has recently been selected by adistinguished jury of scholars and critics (from 13 countries ofAfrican life and literature) as the writer of the Best book (ThingsFall Apart, 1958) written in the twentieth century regarding Africa.Reasonably, Achebe’s message has been neither dimmed nor dulled bytime and clime. He’s our pathfinder, the intellectual godfather ofmillions of Africans and lovers of the fine art of good writing. Achebe’s cultural contexts are, at once,pan-African, globalist and local; hence, his literarycontextualizations soar beyond the confines of Umuofia and any Igboor Nigerian setting of his creative imagination or historical recall.

His globalist underpinnings and outlook are truly reflective ofthe true essence of his Igbo world-view, his Igbo upbringing anddisposition. Igbos and Jews share (with a few other other cultures)this pan-global disposition to issues of art, life, commerce,juridical pursuits, and quest to be republicanist in terms of thevitality of the individual/self. In Achebe’s works, the centrality ofChi (God) attains an additional clarity in the Igbo cosmology… itis a world which prefers a quasi-capitalistic business attitude whiletaking due cognizance of the usefulness of the whole, the community.I’ve studied, lived and tried to better understand, essentially, therigor and towering moral certainties which Achebe have employed inmost of his works and his world. I know, among other reasons, becauseI share the same ancestry with him. Permit me to attempt a briefsentence, with that Achebean simplicty and clarity. Here,folks, what the world has known since 1958: Achebe is good! Eagle onthe Iroko, may your Lineage endure! There has never been one likeyou!

Ugo n'abo, chukwu gozie gi oo!. Chido Nwangwu, recipient of the Journalism Excellence award (1997), is Founder and Publisher of USAfricaonline.com (first African-owned U.S.-based professional newspaper to be published on the internet), USAfrica The Newspaper, CLASS magazine and The Black Business Journal.

This USAfricaonline.com commentary is copyrighted.

InvestigatingMarcRich and his deals with Nigeria’sOil

Through an elaborate network of carrots and sticks anda willing army of Nigeria’s soldiers and some civilians,controversial global dealer and billionaire Marc Rich, literally andpractically, made deals and steals; yes, laughed his way to the banksfrom crude oil contracts, unpaid millions in oil royalties and falsedeclarations of quantities of crude lifted and exported from Nigeriafor almost 25 years. Worse, he lifted Nigeria’soil and shipped same to then embargoed apartheid regime in SouthAfrica. Read Chido Nwangwu’s NEWS INVESTIGATION REPORT forPetroGasWorks.com