Reclusive Muslim governor of Katsina picked by Obasanjo handed Nigeria’s ruling party 2007 presidential ticket

Sun Dec 17, 2006 2:05 AM ET. By Tom Ashby. ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria’s ruling partyon Sunday chose a reclusive Muslim state governor, Umaru Yar’Adua, tobe its candidate to succeed Olusegun Obasanjo as president ofAfrica’s most populous nation in elections next year.

Yar’Adua, the 55-year-old governor of Katsina state, beat 11 othercontestants for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to run inthe April vote which should mark the first fully democratictransition in Nigerian history.

“I want to congratulate my brother who will be my worthysuccessor,” Obasanjo said after the vote by 4,000 delegates whichbegan on Saturday and ended at dawn on Sunday.

Yar’Adua polled 3,024 votes with businessman Rochas Okorocha adistant second with 372.

The atmosphere in the Eagle Square parade ground in the capitalAbuja was glum and most delegates left without waiting to hear theresults or Yar’Adua’s speech.

There was almost no applause when the result was announced.

“He has a long way to go considering the gloomy faces of thedelegates and the empty seats after voting,” said Hamisu Shira,chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters and PDPdelegate.

Yar’Adua’s candidacy rests almost exclusively on the support ofObasanjo. He is little known even among the political elite havingrarely left his remote northern state in seven years as governor.

Obasanjo persuaded influential state governors to back the formerchemistry teacher, who suffers from a chronic kidney condition, witha mixture of inducements and threats of investigation byanti-corruption officials, analysts said.

They expect him to face stiff competition from a resurgentopposition at the polls in April.

Obasanjo’s election in 1999 marked a return to democracy afterthree decades of almost continuous army rule, and next year’s pollshould mark the first handover from one elected president to anothersince independence from Britain in 1960.

PUPPET?

Critics say Obasanjo wants to install a puppet to protect himselffrom possible prosecution when he loses presidential immunity.

In his acceptance speech, Yar’Adua thanked Obasanjo and praisedhim as the “father of democracy and good governance in Nigeria”.

“Economic reforms will be vigorously pursued and I am alsodetermined to continue the fight against corruption andmisgovernance,” Yar’Adua said.

Just before voting began on Saturday, the PDP changed itsconstitution to allow Obasanjo to become the “conscience of theparty” as its chairman after he steps down in May, a position whichwill control party funds and membership.

“What we have today is not the beginning of a journey but thecontinuation of a journey,” Obasanjo said.

Yar’Adua comes from a prominent political family withlong-standing ties to Obasanjo. His elder brother Shehu was thesecond in command during Obasanjo’s first government as militaryruler in the 1970s.

With deep pockets, tight control over security forces and anunrivalled nationwide network, the PDP is the party to beat.

But the opposition is benefiting from disaffection in the PDP,which has been fueled by a split between Obasanjo and Vice PresidentAtiku Abubakar. Many PDP members have also defected to the oppositionin the wake of primaries at the state and local levels where theparty imposed many unpopular candidates.

Two main opposition parties, All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) andAction Congress (AC), have signed an alliance and analysts expectformer military ruler Muhammadu Buhari to become their candidate.(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh)

