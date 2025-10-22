OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has officially launched ChatGPT Atlas, an artificial intelligence-powered web browser that seamlessly integrates its popular chatbot into the browsing experience.

The company announced on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, that Atlas is now available for Apple’s MacOS users, marking OpenAI’s first major entry into the web browser market and setting it up as a potential rival to Google Chrome, currently the world’s leading browser.

A Browser Built Around AI

According to OpenAI, Atlas is designed without a traditional address bar, instead focusing on ChatGPT as the central tool to deliver what the company describes as a “super-assistant” experience.

“Today we’re introducing ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser built with ChatGPT at its core,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

“A browser built with ChatGPT takes us closer to a true super-assistant that understands your world and helps you achieve your goals,” the company added.

Atlas allows users to interact directly with ChatGPT while navigating websites, offering context-aware assistance without the need to switch tabs or copy and paste information.

The browser also features a paid agent mode for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business users, enabling the chatbot to conduct searches, analyze data, and perform automated tasks based on browsing activity.

“As you use Atlas, ChatGPT can get smarter and more helpful, too. Browser memories let ChatGPT remember context from the sites you visit and bring that context back when you need it,” OpenAI explained.

Users can choose to opt in to this memory feature, giving them full control over what is stored and allowing them to delete data or browsing history at any time.

Currently, ChatGPT Atlas is available globally for MacOS users across Free, Plus, Pro, and Go plans. Business, Enterprise, and Edu users can access the beta version through their administrators. OpenAI says expansion to Windows, iOS, and Android will follow soon.

“Getting started is easy: when you open Atlas for the first time, sign in to ChatGPT and bring your bookmarks, saved passwords, and browsing history with you by importing them from your current browser,” OpenAI said.

Taking on Google

The release of Atlas intensifies competition in the AI-driven search and browser market, where Google has been adapting to the rise of ChatGPT by introducing AI Mode in its search results and integrating its Gemini AI model into Chrome for U.S. users.

Despite this, Google Chrome maintains a dominant 71.9% share of the global browser market as of September 2025, according to StatCounter.

A recent court ruling also favored Google, allowing it to retain ownership of Chrome and continue paying partners to promote its search engine.

“Integrating chat into a browser is a precursor for OpenAI starting to sell ads, which it has yet to do so far. Once OpenAI starts selling ads, that could take away a significant part of search advertising share from Google, which has around 90% of that spend category,” said Gil Luria, analyst at D.A. Davidson.

What to Know

The launch of ChatGPT Atlas underscores OpenAI’s broader effort to monetize AI technology and expand the use of large language models for both productivity and web search.

At the company’s DevDay event earlier this month, CEO Sam Altman announced that ChatGPT now boasts 800 million weekly active users, doubling from 400 million in February.

To sustain its growth, OpenAI has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships throughout 2025:

It agreed to acquire Windsurf (formerly Codeium) in a $3 billion deal to enhance AI-assisted coding and debugging tools.

The company also announced a $1.1 billion all-stock acquisition of Statsig, a product-testing startup, bringing in its founder Vijaye Raji as Chief Technology Officer of Applications.

To support its expanding infrastructure, OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud computing deal with Oracle, securing 4.5 gigawatts of computing capacity to train and operate advanced AI models.

With Atlas, OpenAI aims to redefine web browsing by fusing AI intelligence with everyday internet use, positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of digital interaction.