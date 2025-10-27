Early results show Ouattara’s landslide lead in Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast’s incumbent president, Alassane Ouattara, appears poised to secure a fourth presidential term as preliminary results released by the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) indicate a commanding lead over his challengers.

More than nine million Ivorians cast their ballots on Sunday in an election closely watched both domestically and internationally. However, analysts say the outcome has brought little surprise, as early figures show Ouattara dominating the vote in nearly all regions.

According to the IEC, the president secured over 90% of votes in his strongest constituencies, far ahead of the other four contenders. Ballot counting continues across several districts, and official results are expected to be announced on Monday, October 27, 2025.

If confirmed, the 83-year-old Ouattara will extend his already lengthy rule with a fourth consecutive mandate, a prospect that has stirred both celebration among supporters and anger among critics.

The long-serving leader has faced mounting criticism over what opposition groups describe as an increasingly authoritarian regime. Protests against his continued rule have been forcibly suppressed in recent months, with several opposition figures and activists detained.

Ouattara’s controversial decision to bar two major rivals, Tidjane Thiam and Laurent Gbagbo, from contesting the election further intensified accusations of unfairness. Thiam was reportedly excluded on grounds of nationality, while Gbagbo was disqualified due to his criminal record.

Though four opposition candidates, including Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, the former first lady, participated in the race, none had the financial backing or nationwide influence to pose a significant challenge to Ouattara’s dominance.

The IEC has urged calm as it completes the final tally, promising transparency and accuracy in announcing the conclusive results.