BREAKING NEWS: Paul Biya declared winner of Cameroon presidential election

Cameroon’s Constitutional Council officially declared President Paul Biya the winner of the country’s recent presidential election on Monday, October 27, 2025, extending his decades-long rule despite mounting opposition and unrest.

The 92-year-old leader, who has governed since 1982, secured 53.66% of the vote, according to the official results. His closest rival and former ally, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, trailed with 35.19%.

The announcement came just hours after violent clashes erupted in Douala, Cameroon’s commercial hub, where at least four protesters were shot dead and more than 100 people arrested as demonstrators demanded credible election results.

Tchiroma had earlier claimed victory, alleging that his party’s tallied figures showed he won the election. Biya’s camp swiftly dismissed the claims, insisting the process was transparent.

Biya’s re-election solidifies his position as the world’s oldest sitting president, continuing his more than four-decade grip on power in the Central African nation.