U.S. Congressman rejects “dangerous fiction” of religious war in Nigeria

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson has dismissed claims that Nigeria is waging a one-sided religious war against Christians, describing such narratives as a “dangerous fiction” that distorts the complex realities of Africa’s most populous nation.

Speaking during a U.S. congressional hearing on Nigeria’s security and religious situation on Thursday, November 20, 2025, Jackson warned that framing the country’s violence as purely religious risks deepening division and misunderstanding.

“A country of nearly 240 million people, home to 250 ethnic groups and two major religions, Christianity and Islam, that have coexisted and built a society together for generations. The idea that this nation (Nigeria) simply engaged in a one-sided religious war, I believe, is dangerous fiction,”

Jackson told the hearing.

Rejecting a Simplistic Narrative

Jackson said that while the suffering in Nigeria is real and widespread, reducing it to a story of Christian persecution ignores the multiple causes of violence, from terrorism and banditry to economic hardship and weak governance.

“The current government, led by President Tinubu, a Muslim married to a Christian, reflects this complexity. Out of 9 top security chiefs, 5 are Christians,”

he noted.

“Nigeria is a diverse, complex democracy, and we must treat it as such. The suffering in Nigeria is immense. Insecurity is a major issue for all Nigerians. We must stand firmly with every victim and survivor.”

He condemned all attacks on civilians, regardless of faith, urging empathy for the shared loss across communities.

“Violence against any person of faith is not acceptable. With approximately 8,000 civilians of all faiths killed so far this year, the pain felt by Christian and Muslim communities alike deserves our compassion, and again, not our exploitation,”

Jackson said.

A Call for Diplomacy, Not Militarization

The Congressman also pushed back against calls for a military intervention in Nigeria, emphasizing diplomacy and collaboration as more effective tools for long-term peace.

“The answer, I believe, will not be American bombs or boots on the ground. We have not given diplomacy an exhausted chance,”

Jackson stated.

He urged Washington to focus on partnership, security reform support, and dialogue rather than confrontation.

Context and Background

Jackson’s remarks come amid rising tensions following President Donald Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” a classification reserved for nations accused of severe violations of religious freedom.

Trump had also threatened possible U.S. military action, saying the United States would intervene “guns-a-blazing to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

In September, the U.S. military reportedly drew up contingency plans for possible operations in Nigeria after directives from the president.

Jackson’s comments provided a sharp counterpoint to such rhetoric, calling instead for a measured, diplomatic approach and a nuanced understanding of Nigeria’s complex security and social landscape.