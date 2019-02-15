BrkNEWS #2019Election: Nobody will unseat me, Buhari tells CNN

Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com

Nigeria’s embattled President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that nobody will unseat him based on his projection of the votes yet to be cast tomorrow Saturday February 16, 2019.

Buhari made this assertion during in an interview aired today Friday on the verified Instagram page of CNN Africa when interviewer asked the President, “You came in, unseating the incumbent. Are you worried the same could happen to you?”

Buhari responded, “No. Nobody would unseat me…. I am ready to take this country forward for the next four years.”

On terrorism from BOKO HARAM, the former army General said, “We have 774 local governments in this country. They (Boko Haram) used to hold 17. They are not technically holding any local government now. But they are indoctrinating young men and women, especially girls, wrap them up with explosives and let them explode them in soft targets like churches, mosques, marketplaces, motor parks and other places.”

Buhari added, “Of course, we are doing our best (to contain the terror) and we thank some foreign countries in Europe and the United States for training our armed forces and going to the battlefront to see how they have performed.”