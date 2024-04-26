Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

LIVING

Emergency healthcare in Nigeria- creating a workable system out of chaos

USAfricaLIVE 50
USAfricaLIVE 50
emergency healthcare

In a bid to address the pressing issue of emergency healthcare delivery in Nigeria, the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria recently convened a one-day conference in Lagos. The event, themed ‘Optimising Emergency Care Delivery’, sought to tackle the critical aspects of prehospital care and in-hospital services.

Emergency healthcare encompasses a wide range of situations posing imminent danger to life, from road traffic accidents to medical conditions like ruptured aneurysms. However, Nigeria’s healthcare system, unfortunately, ranks poorly in handling such emergencies, presenting a daunting challenge for individuals in need of urgent medical attention.

The conference highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive approach involving both the public and private sectors to address this crisis. It emphasized that prehospital care in resource-constrained environments is not solely the government’s responsibility but a collective challenge for all stakeholders.

One of the key issues discussed was the need for effective prehospital care, which involves timely intervention before reaching a designated emergency facility. This includes providing immediate first aid and facilitating safe medical transportation to appropriate healthcare centers. However, the lack of coordination and integration between public and private sector resources has hindered the establishment of a functional prehospital care system.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Efforts to address this challenge have been made, notably with initiatives like the Lagos State Emergency Medical Services (LASEMS) and similar programs in other states. These initiatives aim to provide timely medical assistance through dedicated ambulance services and public advocacy.

Despite these efforts, significant gaps remain, including the underutilization of existing resources and funding constraints. The National Health Act of 2014 established the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), which allocates funds for emergency medical treatment. However, there is a need for effective utilization and coordination of these funds to maximize impact and efficiency.

Furthermore, the conference underscored the importance of leveraging existing human and material resources, rather than investing in new and expensive infrastructure. It emphasized the need for innovative solutions to address the financial challenges faced by healthcare providers, particularly in the private sector.

In conclusion, addressing the emergency healthcare crisis in Nigeria requires a collaborative effort involving stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. By maximizing existing resources, leveraging available funding, and implementing coordinated strategies, Nigeria can work towards establishing a functional emergency healthcare system that ensures timely and effective medical assistance for all citizens in need.

REF: businessday.ng

You Might Also Like

Sugar in Infant Formulas: NAFDAC speaks on NESTLE products in Nigeria

Nigerian, American chess masters stage world-record attempt with 60-hour marathon in NYC

USAfrica: Nigerian Navy concerned by the upsurge of stowaways

Nnamdi Kanu’s Incarceration: Iwuanyanwu, Ejiofo, others clash at CIS-UNN 2nd World Igbo Conference

USAfrica: Sam Njunuri and fight over African art in the U.S.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Guinness Nigeria Guinness Nigeria Plc announces unaudited results for the period ended 31 March 2024
Next Article $10 Billion Diaspora Fund Nigeria Plans a $10 Billion Diaspora Fund to Attract Dollar Inflows
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
$10 Billion Diaspora Fund
BUSINESS

Nigeria Plans a $10 Billion Diaspora Fund to Attract Dollar Inflows

USAfricaLIVE 50 By USAfricaLIVE 50
Guinness Nigeria Plc announces unaudited results for the period ended 31 March 2024
Crude Oil Theft, Nigerian Navy extends ‘Operation Delta Sanity
PZ Cussons to review operations over macroeconomic challenges in Nigeria
Nigeria, 15 other countries receive $36.5m funding to combat Trachoma
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?