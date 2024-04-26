Emergency healthcare in Nigeria- creating a workable system out of chaos

In a bid to address the pressing issue of emergency healthcare delivery in Nigeria, the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria recently convened a one-day conference in Lagos. The event, themed ‘Optimising Emergency Care Delivery’, sought to tackle the critical aspects of prehospital care and in-hospital services.

Emergency healthcare encompasses a wide range of situations posing imminent danger to life, from road traffic accidents to medical conditions like ruptured aneurysms. However, Nigeria’s healthcare system, unfortunately, ranks poorly in handling such emergencies, presenting a daunting challenge for individuals in need of urgent medical attention.

The conference highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive approach involving both the public and private sectors to address this crisis. It emphasized that prehospital care in resource-constrained environments is not solely the government’s responsibility but a collective challenge for all stakeholders.

One of the key issues discussed was the need for effective prehospital care, which involves timely intervention before reaching a designated emergency facility. This includes providing immediate first aid and facilitating safe medical transportation to appropriate healthcare centers. However, the lack of coordination and integration between public and private sector resources has hindered the establishment of a functional prehospital care system.

Efforts to address this challenge have been made, notably with initiatives like the Lagos State Emergency Medical Services (LASEMS) and similar programs in other states. These initiatives aim to provide timely medical assistance through dedicated ambulance services and public advocacy.

Despite these efforts, significant gaps remain, including the underutilization of existing resources and funding constraints. The National Health Act of 2014 established the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), which allocates funds for emergency medical treatment. However, there is a need for effective utilization and coordination of these funds to maximize impact and efficiency.

Furthermore, the conference underscored the importance of leveraging existing human and material resources, rather than investing in new and expensive infrastructure. It emphasized the need for innovative solutions to address the financial challenges faced by healthcare providers, particularly in the private sector.

In conclusion, addressing the emergency healthcare crisis in Nigeria requires a collaborative effort involving stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. By maximizing existing resources, leveraging available funding, and implementing coordinated strategies, Nigeria can work towards establishing a functional emergency healthcare system that ensures timely and effective medical assistance for all citizens in need.

