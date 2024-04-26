Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Crude Oil Theft, Nigerian Navy extends ‘Operation Delta Sanity

USAfricaLIVE 50
USAfricaLIVE 50
Crude Oil Theft, Nigerian Navy extends ‘Operation Delta Sanity

On Thursday 25 April 2024, at the Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER in Port Harcourt the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla extended Operation DELTA SANITY for another 90 days. Recall that on 6 January 2024, The CNS launched Operation DELTA SANITY to combat Crude Oil Theft. This was in line with the President and Commander-in-Chief’s directive to eradicate crude oil theft and ramp up Nigeria’s production for an improved economy. ￼

Nigerian Navy

Accordingly, Operation DELTA SANITY was conceptualised as a major anti-crude oil theft operation, the Nigerian Navy personnel, platforms, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles were deployed on aggressive surveillance and interdiction operations across the Niger Delta area. ￼Nigerian Navy

Additionally, commands, units and bases were directed to conduct both Kinetic and non-Kinetic operations to stem the tide of maritime criminalities. The operation has denied oil thieves and vandals across various parts of the Niger Delta, freedom of action. From Bayelsa to Ondo to Rivers to Akwa Ibom States, and beyond, with the recovery of massive quantities of stolen products, the dismantling of Illegal Refining Sites, arrest of suspects, seizure of stolen products has underscored the resolve of the Nigerian Navy to stamp out crude oil theft. Cumulatively, Operation DELTA SA

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NITY has recorded successes as follows: Recovery of large quantities of stolen crude oil and refined products.
Seized Wooden Boats – 95, Deactivated storage tanks and Refining Ovens – 119, Deactivated Dugout Pits -447, Deactivated Illegal Refining Sites – 120, Seized Fibre Boats – 13, Seized Vehicles – 9, Arrested Suspects – 74, Arrested Vessels – 14.

Nigerian Navy

The CNS thanked the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hs Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces in general and the Nigerian Navy in particular. He also commended all the officers and men of the Nigerian Navy who daily sacrifice every form of physical comfort to fulfil the mandate of Operation DELTA SANITY

Adams-Aliu
Commodore
Director of Naval Information

You Might Also Like

Naira Surges Against Dollar, Hits 5-month High

Sugar in Infant Formulas: NAFDAC speaks on NESTLE products in Nigeria

11 Nigerians arrested for running dating scams in Germany

Eight Facts Nigerians Need To Know About FG’s Consumer Credit Scheme By Soonest Nathaniel

FG To Integrate Over 20% Unbanked Nigerians Into Banking System — Shettima

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PZ Cussons to review operations over macroeconomic challenges in Nigeria PZ Cussons to review operations over macroeconomic challenges in Nigeria
Next Article Guinness Nigeria Guinness Nigeria Plc announces unaudited results for the period ended 31 March 2024
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
$10 Billion Diaspora Fund
BUSINESS

Nigeria Plans a $10 Billion Diaspora Fund to Attract Dollar Inflows

USAfricaLIVE 50 By USAfricaLIVE 50
Emergency healthcare in Nigeria- creating a workable system out of chaos
Guinness Nigeria Plc announces unaudited results for the period ended 31 March 2024
PZ Cussons to review operations over macroeconomic challenges in Nigeria
Nigeria, 15 other countries receive $36.5m funding to combat Trachoma
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?