Nigeria’s former Vice President, nationalist, pioneer architect, philanthropist and pro-democracy advocate, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, has died at the age of 85.

His brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, issued a statement, a few hours ago, where he said: “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, GCON.”

“The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”

The late philanthropist attended King’s College in Lagos, the University of London, Nigerian Law School, University of Strathclyde, University of Washington.

He began his career as an Assistant Architect with a Seattle-based firm, Leo A. Daly and Associates; and later established Nigeria’s first indigenous architectural corporation, Ekwueme Associates, Architects and Town Planners.

USAfrica notes that Nigeria’s incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari toppled the democratically-elected presidency of Shehu Shagari and VP Ekwueme on December 31, 1983 when Buhari was an Army General. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

