Speaking at an event to mark the 2018 International Women’s Day, on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the National Center for Women Development, Abuja, Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has expressed her “agony” regarding the kidnapping of girls by Boko Haram. “As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the parents at this time, it is my sincere hope that efforts by government will soon lead to their release.”

Mrs. Buhari who spoke through her director of Information warned the groups to “Leave our daughters alone, leave our daughters alone, leave our daughters alone.”

USAfrica & USAfricaonline.com will like to note that Mrs. Buhari is not only outspoken but has, on three major occasions, disagreed with the direction and performance of the presidency of her husband, retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

