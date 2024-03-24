USAfrica: Nigeria’s Budget Shenanigans and rotten underbelly of its democracy. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Inter

Chris Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica multimedia networks

“I insist N3.7 trillion (is) not linked to any project…” – *Senator Ningi*

“No one has right to accuse Ningi; we are all culpable…” – *Senator Agom-Jarigbe*

“We are not the same; all animals are equal but some are more equal than the other…” – *Senator Ndume*

Nigeria’s democracy, touted as a beacon of hope for Africa, stands tarnished by the festering corruption and malfeasance that lurk beneath its surface. The metaphorical entailments of a maggot-infested underbelly aptly encapsulate the pervasive rot that has taken hold within Nigeria’s brand of democracy.

Like maggots infesting a decaying carcass, endemic corruption gnaws away the very foundations of the country’s democratic institutions, threatening to undermine the aspirations of millions of Nigerians for a better future. Despite the promises of progress and prosperity, the reality for many Nigerians is one of disillusionment and despair, as the fruits of democracy are siphoned off by the greedy ruling elite. At the heart of the putrescent underbelly of Nigeria’s brand of democracy lies a

culture of impunity that allows corruption to flourish unchecked. From the highest echelons of government to the lowest rungs of society, graft and embezzlement have become endemic, corroding the integrity of public institutions and eroding public trust in the democratic process. The consequences of this pervasive corruption are dire and far-reaching. Misappropriated funds meant for essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development are diverted into the pockets of corrupt officials, leaving ordinary Nigerians to suffer the consequences of neglect and deprivation. Moreover, the rotten underbelly of Nigeria’s democracy undermines the country’s standing on the global stage, tarnishing its reputation and hindering its ability to attract foreign investment and foster economic growth. The endemic corruption that plagues Nigeria’s political landscape stifles innovation, stifles economic development, and perpetuates a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment.

The foregoing remarks foreground the _Ningi-gate_ discourse, which unfolds shortly. Senator Abdul Ningi’s bold assertion that a staggering N3.7 trillion Naira was not tied to identifiable projects in the 2024 national budget plucked a perplexing note that has provided inspiration for weaving national conversations around the spectre of collective culpability in budgetary sleaze, the invocation of Orwellian dystopia, and the dim prospects of Armilcar Cabral’s ‘class suicide’ in Nigeria, all of which constitute the legislative ‘off-the-mic’ maggots swarming the putrescent underbelly of Nigeria’s brand of democracy. This piece rests on the foregoing tripodal premise to address the strident push-back against Senator Agom-Jarigbe’s ‘we are all culpable’ jibe as a re-enactment of ‘off-the-mic’ act and how the dynamics of its dramaturgy and theatricality mirror the metaphorical entailments of Senator Ndume’s reinvention of Orwellian allegory in Nigeria’s legislative covens. The startling revelation by Senator Ningi underscores the gravity of the situation within Nigeria’s legislative body, where opaque budgetary processes and lack of diligent oversight have allowed for the misallocation of public funds on an unprecedented scale.

At the heart of Nigeria’s legislative covens lies a theatrical performance that transcends mere political discourse; it is a carefully choreographed spectacle designed to deceive and manipulate. The re-enactment of ‘off-the-mic’ acts serves as a central plotline in this theatrical production, with lawmakers assuming the roles of actors in a play scripted by corruption and impunity. The dramaturgy of these ‘off-the-mic’ acts is characterized by a facade of decorum and respectability, behind which lurks a cesspool of deceit and treachery. Lawmakers engage in elaborate performances to maintain the illusion of integrity, while surreptitiously engaging in corrupt practices that betray the trust of the Nigerian people. The theatricality of Nigeria’s legislative covens is further underscored by the metaphorical entailments embedded within their proceedings. Like actors on a stage, lawmakers don the masks of statesmanship and patriotism, while their true motives remain hidden from public view. The stagecraft of corruption plays out against a backdrop of political intrigue and power struggles, where loyalty to the establishment takes precedence over the interests of the people. Despite the heart-rending outcry of the Nigerian people, the ‘owners of Nigeria’ (apologies to Dele Momodu) continue to ply their trade unperturbed as they are safely shielded from accountability by the cocoons of executive, legislative, and judicial privileges. The metaphorical implications of these ‘off-the-mic’ acts extend beyond the walls of Nigeria’s power covens, casting a shadow over Nigeria’s democratic governance. They symbolise the erosion of trust and confidence in government institutions, as well as the subversion of democratic ideals in favour of self-interest and personal gain.

Senator Ningi’s exposé has pulled back the veil on the sordid reality lurking beneath the surface of Nigeria’s brand of democracy. In beaming a searchlight on the pervasive malfeasance within the National Assembly, Senator Ningi has exposed the ugly truth that lies hidden beneath the veneer of democratic governance. His disclosures paint a grim picture of a legislative body rife with self-serving interests, where lawmakers prioritize personal gain over the welfare of the Nigerian people. Like maggots feeding on decay, corrupt practices drain the lifeblood of the Nigerian State, diverting resources away from essential services and exacerbating the plight of ordinary Nigerians. By turning a blind eye to corruption and malfeasance, they enable the festering decay to spread unchecked, undermining the very foundations of democracy and eroding public trust in government institutions.

Budget shenanigans, characterized by opaque practices, fictitious projects, and misallocation of public funds, have become ingrained within Nigeria’s parliamentary proceedings. Despite its detrimental effects, the absence of consequences for these depraved actions has allowed the monster of budget padding to flourish unchecked, posing a grave threat to Nigeria’s democratic governance and socio-economic development. The normalization of budget shenanigans represents a betrayal of public trust and a gross mismanagement of scarce resources that could otherwise be utilized to address pressing socio-economic challenges facing the nation. The diversion of funds intended for essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development deprives ordinary Nigerians of the basic necessities they need to thrive, exacerbating inequalities and perpetuating a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment.

The Senator, who began the restitution journey with his controversial interview on BBC (Hausa Service), almost cut the rare picture of a revolutionary intent on leading the ‘petty-bourgeois leadership’ of the ruling elite to kick-start the process of committing a brand of Cabral’s ‘class suicide’ until his divisive rhetoric bared his true fang of ethnicity as an unapologetic apostle of ethno-sectional politics. All the same, the futility of slamming shut the stable when the horse had bolted away had afforded Nigerians the unsolicited opportunity to glare at the fetid secrets of the owl. According to Bakare Majeed, a check by Premium Times, the troubling allegations by Abdul Ningi that over N53 billion worth of projects in the 2024 Appropriations Act were without specific locations, was true. He had claimed during the interview with BBC Hausa Service that “N3 trillion was inserted into the budgets for projects without locations. This is the highest budget padding that happened in Nigerian history under Senator Akpabio’s watch,” he was quoted as saying. Not only that most of the projects flagged by Senator Ningi were confirmed by Premium Times’ fact-check, Senator Ningi merely scratched the surface, as “a deeper search showed that many more projects were dumped by the lawmakers,” according to Majeed’s investigative report.

Senator Ningi’s exposé bore a striking resemblance to a dark chapter in Nigeria’s legislative history: the 2016 “budget padding” scandal, an unsettling parallel that underscores the entrenched culture of corruption and impunity within Nigeria’s National Assembly. In 2016, Hon Abdulmumuni Jibrin shocked the nation with his disclosures of rampant budget padding within the National Assembly. In 2016, Ogundipe of The Guardian newspaper did a story on how Representative Jibrin and 10 principal officers shared more than N10 billion from fraudulent schemes, with the officers receiving billions of Naira as running cost allowance. Even when he regretted taking part in the loot and explained how he used his ill-gotten N650 million, his courageous stand against the misappropriation of public funds resulted in a whirlwind of controversy and ultimately led to his expulsion from the House of Representatives. Despite his efforts to expose the truth, Hon Jibrin, like Senator Ningi, faced significant backlash and retribution for his actions. Perhaps, the essential difference between Jibrin’s nasty experience and that of Ningi was that while Jibrin was guillotined by his colleagues intent on ‘jealously guarding the honour among thieves,’ for exposing a ‘paltry’ N400+ billion, Ningi’s allegations of ‘budget padding’ against Senator Akpabio-led National Assembly bordered on hefty N3.7 trillion. The insidious spectre of budget-padding, once considered a minor nuisance in Nigeria’s parliamentary proceedings, has metastasized into a monstrous behemoth of pandemic proportions. From its humble beginnings as a ‘paltry’ N10+ billion scandal in 2016 to the staggering revelation of N3.7 trillion in unaccounted funds in the 2024 national budget, the exponential growth of this corruption pandemic reflects the deep-seated rot within Nigeria’s political establishment.

But that is where the difference ended. Together, in one voice, Senator Ningi’s colleagues, like in the case of Hon Jibrin, rose to hammer and cut him to size and perhaps teach him that there is honour even among thieves and that daring to divulge the dirty secrets of the owl comes at a steep price. The silence of complicity, which adds to the imprimatur that define thieves’ badge of honour, abhors Ningi’s courageous act of whistleblowing. The swift punitive measures were meant to sustain the Terms and Conditions of the Code of Silence that should always apply in the event of ‘suicidal’ attempt to expose the dark underbelly of Nigeria’s brand of democracy. Not surprisingly, this explicit position received tacit presidential endorsement with a large dose of euphemism, which sought to take the venomous steam off the noxious ‘budget padding’ fumes. President Tinubu deodorized the nauseous ‘budget padding’ term while speaking at a special Iftar with the senate leadership at the State House, Abuja. “Those who are talking about ‘malicious embellishment’ in the budget; they did not understand the arithmetic and did not refer to the baseline of what I brought. But your integrity is intact.”

Regardless of the presidential bill of integrity and verdict of ‘not guilty’ form of absolution aptly delivered on a platter of euphemism, the overweening decapitation of Senator Ningi’s whistleblowing cause underscored the entrenched culture of impunity within Nigeria’s political establishment, where loyalty to the status quo takes precedence over the principles of integrity and ethical leadership. By punishing those who dare to expose corruption, lawmakers sent a disconcerting message that wrongdoing would be tolerated and whistleblowers will be punished. The silence of complicity among Nigeria’s lawmakers speaks volumes about the moral bankruptcy that defines our version of democracy. While Senator Abdul Ningi may have invoked the rhetoric of ethnic chauvinism to highlight disparities in resource allocation favouring certain regions over others, the broader implications of his whistleblowing cannot be ignored. By lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding budgetary processes, he has provided invaluable insight into the pervasive culture of corruption and impunity that pervades the National Assembly. While the issue of ethno-sectional imbalance in resource allocation remains a valid concern that must be addressed through inclusive and equitable policies, it should not overshadow the broader imperative of rooting out corruption and upholding the rule of law within Nigeria’s legislative body. Senator Ningi’s disclosures serve as a stark reminder that corruption knows no bounds and must be confronted head-on, regardless of ethnic or regional considerations.

Also, Ningi’s audacious move and the consequential reprisals speak to the grim prospects of Armilcar Cabral’s notion of ‘class suicide’. Even if the senator had succeeded in hiding behind the finger of Cabral’s revolutionary petty-bourgeois façade to actualize his self-imposed mission of redressing ethno-sectional imbalances in national resource allocation, it was clear from the swift push-back by his colleagues in the ‘hallowed’ red chambers that Cabral’s notion remains a utopian vision of social transformation in Nigeria. The concept of “class suicide” posits that members of the ruling class should willingly relinquish their economic and social privileges to stand in solidarity with the oppressed masses. In doing so, they would contribute to the dismantling of oppressive structures and pave the way for a more just and equitable society. Yet, in Nigeria’s political landscape, where the pursuit of power and personal gain often takes precedence over the welfare of the people, such ideals appear increasingly elusive. “The final power of capitalism as a global system,” as Tom Meisenhelder posited in his 1993 article, “lies in the politics of the conservative fraction of the nationalist petty-bourgeoisie that chooses to adapt to transnational capitalism because that route promotes its own class interests.” However, the notion of class suicide by the revolutionary petty-bourgeois leadership implies “listening to its own revolutionary consciousness and the culture of revolution rather than acting on its immediate material interests as a social class” as well as “sacrificing its class position, privileges, and power through identification with the working masses.”

Nonetheless, it was obvious from the senator’s walk-backs and recants that the allurements of transforming from its petty-bourgeois class status by gradually preserving and reproducing itself as a privileged class, and eventually graduating into the elite class of a national pseudo-bourgeoisie within the context of global capitalism were too strong a temptation to resist. While Cabral’s philosophy pushed advocacy for solidarity and collective action, Nigeria’s political elite has tended to demonstrate close affinity with a system of patronage and cronyism, which confers undue rights and privileges on its members at the expense of the masses they were elected to serve. In theory, Cabral’s philosophy offers a pathway towards genuine societal change, where solidarity among diverse socio-economic groups fosters a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities. Yet, the practical application of this concept faces formidable challenges within Nigeria’s political landscape. The entrenched interests of the ruling class, coupled with systemic flaws within Nigeria’s democratic institutions, present formidable obstacles to genuine social transformation. Moreover, the absence of robust accountability mechanisms and a culture of impunity exacerbate the challenges of addressing corruption and inequality. Without meaningful reforms to strengthen transparency and accountability, the prospects of realizing Cabral’s vision remain dim.

Senator Ningi’s revelation of gross disparities in funding allocation, with some senators receiving exorbitant sums while others are left with meager amounts underscores the pervasive culture of patronage and cronyism that characterizes Nigerian politics. In this regard, Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North Senatorial District) admitted getting up to one billion naira in constituency project allocation as a tacit confirmation of the disparity. “Senators get what they lobby for, not because they have the right to it. Everybody just goes about doing what they can do for their constituencies and senatorial districts… you rely on your weight and contacts to see what you can get for your people… Of course, I did get as much as N1 billion in allocations…That’s why I am who I am. But these are projects for my people,” the senator boasted. Senator Agom-Jarigbe reinforced the inequities and disparities that characterized the constituency project conundrum, which speaks to the pervasive culture of sleaze and inequality that plagues the country’s democratic system. The disparity in funding allocation for constituency projects, with some “ranking” senators receiving a staggering 500 million naira while others are left with a fraction of that amount, lays bare the stark power differentials and patronage networks that underpin Nigeria’s brand of democracy. This revelation shatters any illusion of fairness and accountability within the legislative process, exposing a system rife with favoritism and cronyism.

In a way, Senator Agom-Jarigbe’s biblical parallels that recognize collective culpability of fellow lawmakers, tended to offer soft-landing for Senator Ningi. His assertion that ‘we are all culpable’ resonates with a timeless biblical truth: ‘All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.’ “All of us are culpable. Some so called Senior Senators here got 500M Naira each from the 2024 Budget, I am a ranking Senator I didn’t get anything. No Senator has a right to accuse Senator Ningi,” the Cross River North senator contended. The acknowledgment of collective culpability underscores the pervasive nature of corruption and inequality within Nigeria’s political landscape. Like the biblical notion of sin, which recognizes the inherent fallibility of humanity, Agom-Jarigbe’s statement acknowledges that no individual or institution is immune from the flaws and shortcomings that characterize Nigerian governance. Moreover, Agom-Jarigbe’s assertion challenges the culture of finger-pointing and scapegoating that often accompanies discussions of corruption and malfeasance. Whereas Senator Agom-Jarigbe’s revelations underscore the urgent need for a fundamental shift in Nigeria’s approach to governance, Senator Ndume’s response sought to justify allegations of disparity in constituency project allocations by invoking the George Orwell’s allegorical tale of farm animals grappling with political power and inequality.

George Orwell’s Animal Farm, a scathing critique of totalitarianism and corruption, resonates deeply with Nigeria’s political landscape, where the promise of democracy often clashes with the realities of cronyism and self-serving interests. In the novel, animals overthrow their human oppressors only to find themselves subjected to the tyranny of their fellow creatures, who exploit their newfound power for personal gain. Senator Ndume’s reference to “bigger animals” and “smaller animals” in the Senate served as a stark reminder of the entrenched hierarchy and disparity in resource allocation within Nigeria’s legislative body. Senator Ndume’s assertion that he, as one of the ‘bigger animals,’ received over 200 million naira for constituency projects while others received considerably less, illuminated the pervasive culture of privilege and patronage that has come to define the workings of the National Assembly. The brash invocation of Orwell’s narrative serves as a poignant commentary on the disillusionment and betrayal felt by many Nigerians who have witnessed their elected representatives prioritize personal enrichment over the public good. The disparity in funding for constituency projects underscores a systemic failure to address the pressing needs of communities across the country, as resources are siphoned off for the benefit of a select few. Senator Ndume’s cynical yet incisive allusion to the Orwellian dystopia peels back the veneer of respectability that often cloaks the corridors of power, exposing the stark reality of a legislative body rife with crass inequity and impunity. The apparent disconnect between the semantics of these ennobling appellations – ‘Honourable,’ ‘Distinguished,’ ‘Excellency’ – and the stark reality of legislative sleaze makes one wonder whether these titles hold any semblance of meaning for the bearers as they dig deeper in reinventing the wheel of legislative sleaze with each passing scandal.

The juxtaposition is quite glaring. While the titles bestowed upon Nigeria’s lawmakers evoke notions of honour, distinction, and excellence, the actions of many paint a starkly different picture. Instead of embodying the virtues implied by their titles, far too many lawmakers find themselves embroiled in scandals involving corruption, embezzlement, and abuse of power. This semantic disconnect begs the question: do the bearers of these titles truly understand the gravity of their responsibilities, or have they become desensitized to the ethical implications of their actions? Are ‘Honourables’ truly honorable’; ‘Distinguished’ truly distinguished; and ‘Excellency’ truly excellent in their service to the Nigerian people, or have these titles been reduced to mere ceremonial adornments? The normalization of budget shenanigans under the watch of those who bear these lofty titles (such as The distinguished President of the Senate Dr. the Rt. Hon Godswill Akpabio) speaks volumes about the erosion of ethical standards within Nigeria’s democratic culture.

It reflects a culture where personal gain takes precedence over public service, where the pursuit of power and privilege trumps the principles of integrity and accountability. Of course, there is no gainsaying the fact that the disconnect between the semantics of these titles and the reality of legislative sleaze connects the dots of maggot-infested underbelly that undermines the credibility of Nigeria’s brand of democracy. It fosters a sense of disillusionment and cynicism among the populace, who rightfully expect their elected representatives to embody the highest standards of ethical conduct and moral leadership.

To bridge this semantic chasm, Nigeria’s lawmakers have no alternative to coming to terms with at least the minimum semantic import of their cherished titles. They need to appreciate the fact that with great honour comes great responsibility, and that the semantics of their appellations carry weighty implications for the trust and confidence placed in them by the Nigerian people. Furthermore, there is no better time for initiating sweeping institutional reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and ethical governance and strengthen our brand of democracy in line with international best practices than now. This entails, among other things, stronger oversight mechanisms, enhanced anti-corruption measures, and stringent enforcement of ethical codes of conduct, which are essential ingredients for restoring public trust and confidence in our democratic institutions. In essence, the semantic disconnect between Nigeria’s lawmakers’ ennobling appellations and the reality of legislative sleaze underscores the urgency of a cultural shift within the political establishment. It is time for lawmakers to reclaim the true meaning of their titles by embracing a culture of honour, distinction, and excellence in service to the Nigerian people. Only then can Nigeria’s legislature fulfill its duty as a beacon of hope for the nation’s democratic future.

On a final note, Senator Ningi’s startling exposé serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive corruption that undermines Nigeria’s brand of democracy. Like maggots crawling on a rotten underbelly, corrupt practices gnaw away the foundations of society, eroding trust and confidence in government institutions.

The ripple effects it generated – the brash re-enactment of ‘off-the-mic’ push-backs, the brazen admission of collective culpability in budget shenanigans, and the uncanny chutzpah, which Senator Ndume exuded in invoking the Orwellian allegory – raise a red flag that demands urgent collective action of Nigerian citizens. Ningi’s whistleblowing on budget-padding underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in Nigerian governance. His willingness to speak out against corruption, despite facing pushback from his colleagues, highlights the courage and integrity required to challenge the status quo and demand reform. Senator Agom-Jarigbe’s bare-faced admission of collective culpability shines a spotlight on the pervasive culture of corruption and impunity within Nigeria’s political class. By acknowledging his own complicity in budgetary discrepancies, he forces us to confront the uncomfortable truth that corruption is not limited to a few bad actors but is entrenched within the system itself.

Senator Ndume’s invocation of Orwellian dystopia serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of unchecked power and authoritarianism. His comparison of the Nigerian Senate to the animals in George Orwell’s Animal Farm underscores the need for vigilance against abuses of power and the erosion of democratic norms. Collectively, these incidents constitute a wake-up call for Nigerian democracy, which cannot afford to overlook the warning signs of systemic dysfunction and abuse of power.

To safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, citizens must hold their elected representatives accountable, demand transparency, accountability and respect for the rule of law. Moreover, policymakers must prioritize institutional reforms that strengthen democratic institutions, promote transparency and accountability, and protect the rights of citizens. This includes measures to enhance oversight of government spending, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that whistleblowers are protected from reprisals. In conclusion, this chain of events serves as an early warning signal for the Nigerian brand of democracy, highlighting the urgent need for reform and renewal. By confronting corruption, demanding accountability, and defending democratic norms, Nigerians can work together to build a stronger, more resilient democracy that works for all. It is time for Nigerians to unite in the fight against corruption and demand a government that truly serves the interests of the people. Only through collective action and unwavering commitment to the principles of transparency and integrity can Nigeria hope to disinfect the putrescent underbelly of democracy and cleanse it of the maggots that threaten to undermine her democratic culture.