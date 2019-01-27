NEWS
USAfrica: Why Buhari’s ‘Suspension’ Of Chief Justice Onnoghen is a coup against democracy. By Inibehe Effiong
The purported suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari is unequivocally unconstitutional, illegal, immoral and grossly indefensible. What retired General Buhari has done is a brazen coup against democracy.
The following 20 (twenty) points are worth noting:
- The office of the CJN is not a ministerial or extra-ministerial position. It is a creation of Sections 230 (1) (a) and 231 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); subsequently referred to as ‘the Constitution’.
- The Chief Justice of Nigeria is the head and symbol of authority of the Nigerian Judiciary. The Judiciary is neither an agency of the federal government nor a department in the Executive. It is one of the three Arms of Government and is established by Section 6 of the Constitution. The CJN is to the judicial arm of government what the President is to the executive arm. The three arms are co-equals and none is subservient to the other.
- The President cannot appoint or remove the CJN unilaterally. The Constitution has explicitly stated the procedure for the appointment and removal of the CJN and no court, tribunal, president or other authority or person in Nigeria can derogate from, override or alter the said procedure.
- By Section 231 (1) and (2) of the Constitution, the appointment of the CJN requires the compulsory involvement of the three arms of government. The President appoints the CJN on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) subject to the approval of the Senate.
- By virtue of Section 292 (1) and Paragraph 20 and 21 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, the CJN enjoys security of tenure and is not removable except within the strict procedure and for the specific reasons enshrined therein.
- The CJN as a judicial officer can only be removed from office by the President acting on an address supported by two thirds majority of the Senate for his inability to discharge the functions of his office or appointment (whether arising from infirmity of mind or body) or for misconduct or contravention of the Code of Conduct. Anything contrary to this procedure is unconstitutional.
- The NJC has not recommended the removal of Justice Onnoghen to the President. The NJC has not exercised its exclusive disciplinary control over Justice Onnoghen. Only the NJC is constitutionally vested with the power of disciplinary control, including power of suspension, over a judicial officer. In exercising that power, Section 158 (1) of the Constitution states that the NJC shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other authority or person. See the case of HON. JUSTICE RALIAT ELELU-HABEEB & ANOR. ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION & 2 ORS. (2012) NWLR (PT. 629) 1011 where the Supreme Court emphatically pronounced on the issue of how a judicial officer can be sanctioned.
- I have perused the Certified True Copy of the enrolled ex-parte order made by the Code of Conduct Tribunal dated Wednesday, 23rd January, 2019. I find the said order extremely offensive to the Rule of Law. The Order seeks to achieve that which the Constitution has unarguably forbidden.
- The enrolled order signed by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Hon. Danladi Y. Umar, and one other member of the Tribunal (Hon. Mrs. Julie A. Anabor), purports to direct Hon. Justice Onnoghen to ‘’step aside’’ as the CJN and Chairman of the NJC pending the determination of the Motion on Notice dated the 10th day of January, 2019. On the face of the said order, the name of the legal practitioner who moved the motion ex-parte is not stated. This is rather strange. Did the Tribunal suo moto (on its own motion) move the motion?
- Interestingly, the same Tribunal sat on Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019 and adjourned to Monday, 28th January, 2019 to rule on the Preliminary Objection filed by Justice Onnoghen challenging the jurisdiction of the CCT to try him without recourse to the NJC contrary to the decision of the Court of Appeal in the cas of NGANJIWA v FRN (2017) LPELR-43391(CA).
- The law is firmly settled that once the jurisdiction of a court or judicial tribunal is challenged, the only jurisdiction the court has is to determine whether it has jurisdiction. The CCT having been seized of the frontal challenge to its jurisdiction, could not have granted an ex-parte order on the 23rd of January, 2019 without determining whether it has jurisdiction. In the recent case of ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION v. ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF LAGOS STATE (2017) LPELR-42769(SC), the Supreme Court restated this sacrosanct principle thus:
There is no gainsaying that issue of jurisdiction is radical and a crucial point which when raised, is challenging the competence of the Court to hear and determine the case. Any proceedings conducted by a Court which does not have jurisdiction, no matter how well or brilliantly it was conducted is a nullity. See Dapianlong vs Dariye (2007) 8 NWLR (pt. 1036) 332. That is the more reason why when Court’s jurisdiction is challenged, the Court must first of all assume jurisdiction to decide whether in very clear and unambiguous terms, it has or lacks jurisdiction. See State Dosunmu Mansion vs Halliburton Energy Services Ltd (2007) 2 NWLR [pt.108) 211; Nnonye v Anyichie (2005) 2 NWLR (pt. 910) 623. Per SANUSI, J.S.C. (p. 43-45, pp. D – A).
- The CCT, without determining whether it has jurisdiction over Justice Onnoghen as required by law, proceeded to give a flagrantly illegal order purporting to suspend the CJN from office. That order, with the greatest respect, is reminiscent of the inglorious order given by Justice Bassey Ikpeme stopping further announcement of results of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which crystalized into the criminal nullification of the June 12, 1993 election by the Babangida junta.
- I have read the long statement made by President Buhari while swearing-in Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria. Buhari struggled unsuccessfully to justify his unlawful action by relying on the order of the CCT. The Constitution does not say that the President shall suspend the CJN based on the order of a court or tribunal. It is a desecration of our Constitution for Buhari to suspend Justice Onnoghen.
- Those arguing that the President merely suspended the CJN and has not removed him are either oblivious of the law or willfully mischievous. The CJN is not an appointee of the President and does not hold office at the pleasure of the President.
- President Buhari cannot suspend the CJN. The CCT cannot give an order directing the President to remove or suspend the CJN. The CCT cannot ask the CJN to ‘’step aside’’. This conspiratorial attack on the institution of the Judiciary is a dangerous precedent. Can a judge give an order suspending the President from office without recourse to the National Assembly? If the answer is in the negative, why should the President suspend the CJN whose tenure is constitutionally protected without recourse to the NJC and the Senate as prescribed in the Constitution?
- The CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, is himself a subject of a pending criminal charge filed by Mr. Festus Keyamo at the Federal High Court on behalf of the EFCC. The CCT Chairman despite the pendency of the criminal charges against him, has not stepped aside and has not been suspended.
- Mr. Okoi Obono-obla, the President’s aide on Public Prosecutions, has not been fired, arrested or prosecuted despite his indictment by the House of Representatives for certificate forgery as attested publicly by the West African Examination Council. Mr. Maina is yet to be prosecuted for allegedly stealing pension funds. There are myriads of odiferous corruption cases against people and officials who are close to this President. Yet, Buhari continues to shield alleged criminals who are his friends and party men. Mr. Buhari is accusing Justice Onnoghen of failure to declare his assets, however, it is on record that Buhari’s own asset declaration is still shrouded in secrecy, and has not been publicly disclosed as he vehemently promised in 2015. What could be more hypocritical than this?
- One wonders whether a single Justice of the Supreme Court can determine the decision of the court. The Supreme Court sits in a panel of five or seven Justices. If a decision of the Supreme Court is fraudulent procured through bribery, it is only logical to infer that all or majority of the members of the panel were bribed. I am not holding brief for Justice Onnoghen. However, given the delay that greeted the appointment of Justice Onnoghen, one is tempted to ask whether his security clearance was compromised?
- Prof. Itse Sagay has stated that the suspension of Justice Onnoghen is constitutional because the President is empowered to remove the CJN for breach of the Code of Conduct. The learned silk, with respect, is turning the law on its head. That line of argument is inconsistent with the right to presumption of innocence enshrined in Section 36(5) of the Constitution. Justice Onnoghen has not been convicted by any court or tribunal. It is therefore preposterous to say that the President can remove him for violating the Code of Conduct.
- Let me end by submitting that the atrocious, unconscionable, unconstitutional and duplicitous suspension of the CJN by this vicious and totalitarian regime has eroded our democracy. We all have a duty to oppose and resist it, not for the sake of Justice Onnoghen, but for the sake of posterity and the verdict of history. We should not excuse or defend this crass impunity because of political expediency.
Corruption must be tackled, but not by corrupt means. We must send a message to President Buhari that Nigeria is greater than him. Effiong is a Lagos-based legal practitioner.i
CHIDO
BrkNews: 2019 power play changes as Buhari swears in Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica [Houston] & USAfricaonline.com
Unfolding into his 2019 power play, Nigeria’s President and former military dictator has sent political shockwaves into the polity with his decision a few minutes ago to Buhari swear in Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Justice Tanko Mohammed, a legal scholar, from Bauchi State was sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja; following President Muhammadu Buhari’s extraordinary decision to suspend Chief Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON (born 22 December 1950). He has been the Chief Justice of Nigeria since 2017.
Nigeria’s presidential election is set for February 16, 2019; and according to the USAfrica News Index for January 1-25, 2019, civil society groups and opposition political parties, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo have alleged that Buhari and his ruling APC plan to rig the election through the “intimidation of the judiciary” and other sectional and nepotistic appointments..
EDITORS PICK
#Bombshell: 40,000 Nigerians held as “Sex slaves” in Mali
A shocking and embarrassing discovery by Nigeria’s anti-trafficking agency said it has found thousands of missing girls and women in the southern region of its neighboring country of Mali. Local and human rights groups say many of them were sold as sex slaves.
According to the agency, NAPTIP, there are between 20,000 and 45,000 kidnapped Nigerian women in Mali who intends to return to Nigeria.
General Julie Okah-Donli, NAPTIP Director, said the women mostly came from rural areas of six different states in Nigeria.
“They were tricked into going to Mali by giving them the impression they were going to get jobs in hotels, for example,” Okah-Donli told Al Jazeera.
“Some were actually abducted while going to school.
“There are over one million Nigerian residents in Mali, out of which about 20,000 are trapped into forced prostitution. The conditions are horrible. They are kept in the thick of the forest where they cannot escape and with the ‘madames’ watching over them.”
In 2014, the Nigerian Islamic radical terrorists abducted more than 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok, Nigeria. The kidnapping captured the world’s attention, with celebrities and prominent personalities such as former US First Lady Michelle Obama joining a “Bring Back Our Girls” campaign to free them.
Around 2,000 girls and boys have been abducted by Boko Haram since 2014, many used as sex slaves, fighters and even suicide bombers, according to Amnesty International.
According to a 2018 report by the US State Department, human trafficking is a major problem in Africa’s most populous country.
Nigerian victims of human trafficking were found in about 40 different countries, the report stated, adding that “80 percent of all female Nigerian migrants in Italy are or will become sex trafficking victims”.
Perpetrators of human trafficking are not only criminals and armed groups such as Boko Haram, which controls large parts of northern Nigeria, but also groups within Nigeria’s armed forces. ref: USAfrica with news agencies/alJazeera
ed Nigeria for failing to tackle human trafficking after a human rights mission looked at efforts to stamp out the organised trade in people.
AFRICA
USAfrica: Atiku’s America trip boosts U.S assessment as realistic alternative to Buhari
By CHIDO NWANGWU, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com • ChidoNwangwu.com
The first time I met Atiku Abubakar was the first Thursday of May, 1999 when he attended the world’s largest oil and. gas conference, OTC, as Nigeria’s Vice President-elect, and I co-managed with Chris Mammah his participation on behalf of NAPIMS/NNPC.
Since 2001, somehow, millions of Nigerians believe(d) and spread the allegation that Atiku Abubakar had a “guilty charge awaiting him to be arrested” for criminal culpability, should he “set his feet” on the continental shelf of the United States….
Since 2015, for the opponents of Atiku, particularly outspoken members of retired general Muhammadu Buhari’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), those are “Incriminating evidences” as well as the most visible disqualifiers, open for everyone to see as proof of his “corruption records.…”
But on Wednesday evening of January 16, 2019, in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, the country’s former Vice President (1999 to 2007 during the presidency of retired general Olusegun Obasanjo) packed his bag with his visa. He was ready for the awaited trip to the United States of America, accompanied by some of his advisers. The jet was airborne around 1:30 Thursday morning. He arrived later in the day at the Washington Dulles international airport.
What are the key points and implications from his trip?
First, Atiku, one of the most formidable businessmen in the critical sector of logistics, effectively used the opportunity and platforms to announce to the world that he is the Nigerian free market forces candidate and the champion of privatization! And, it’s jobs, jobs, jobs! Exactly what the American leadership needed to hear.
Second, with a mix of other factors and aggregation of interests, I think the man left the U.S, operationally enhancing his international bona fides, mid-January 2019, as a realistic alternative to Buhari.
Third, there was no mention of his controversial business tango with some Americans including Louisiana congressman Jefferson (who is in jail.). Plus, no reference to the complications from his multi-nodal transfer of substantial sums of funds into the U.S.
Fourth, the man’s upfront and non-pretentious interest in State power specifically to become president of Nigeria is likely to draw the admiration of some American political activists and Nigerian-Americans. On the other hand, there are many who still charge him of an extraordinary ambition for apex political power which led him to move from the PDP to the APC and then back to the PDP. It fueled the flames of antagonism and corrosive questions against him.
On this issue, with deserving regards to history and facts, the cheerleader of the choir which sang all manner of stuff against “Atiku’s character” was his former boss, Obasanjo.
To borrow the Warri context of the word, it was Atiku who “come provoke” the unforgiving soldier who could have been a great head of state, Obasanjo!
Unfortunately, Obasanjo’s quest for an unprecedented 3rd term distracted him from the higher purposes of good governance; especially his positioning himself as the Nigerian Mandela. I addressed this comparison in my summer 2019 book titled MLK, Mandela and Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity [ISBN 978-0-9893970-0-1]
Fifth, by wrapping up the two-day trip to the United States without any problems, I believe that Atiku has gained an excellent opportunity to refresh his narrative regarding the twin issues of integrity and corruption.
Sixth, by coming to exchange ideas with some of the most influential business executives and public policy leaders here in the United States, the moderate Muslim, who was born on November 25, 1946, has also enhanced his stature among leaders from the emerging markets.
Seventh, Atiku has began the unavoidable task of clearing the wet blanket of doubt covering the important, strategic and thoughtful manifesto he presented with Peter Obi over his third attempt to be elected President. •00——————————————•
Dr. Chido Nwangwu, analyst on CNN & SKY news, moderator of the Achebe Colloquium (Governance, Security, and Peace in Africa) December 7-8, 2012 at Brown University in Rhode Island and former adviser on Africa business to the Mayor of Houston, is the Founder & Publisher of Houston-based USAfrica multimedia networks since 1993, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.comChido is completing the 2019 book titled MLK, MANDELA & ACHEBE: Power, Leadership and Identity. E-mail: Chido@USAfricaonline.com
———————————————
NEWS
#BrkNEWS: 12 killed as al-Shabaab TERRORISTS bomb, gun rampage Nairobi hotel
A deadly terrorist attack unfolded a few hours ago in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi — with at least 12 persons killed and about 20 injured in the attack when al-Shabaab terrorists launched a bomb and gun rampage on the DusitD2 upscale hotel complex.
The coordinated assault began with an explosion that targeted three vehicles outside a bank, and a suicide bombing in the hotel lobby that severely wounded a number of guests, said Kenya’s national police chief, Joseph Boinnet.
Survivors reported hearing a shattering blast and saw people mowed down by gunmen as they sat in a cafe. Victims were left lying on tables, bleeding.
The devastating attack was carried out by the same terrorist organization that killed 67 people at a nearby shopping centre in 2013. USAfricaonline.com with AP/wire/report
In this still taken from security camera footage an armed attacker walks in the compound of the hotel.
NEWS
SHOWDOWN: Atiku, Ozekhome, Dickson condemn Buhari’s prosecution of Nigeria’s Chief Justice as “despotic”
Special to USAfrica (Houston) • USAfricaonline.com • @Chido247
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter N. Onnoghen, is expected to be in an unusual position, a reversal of roles whereby, on Monday January 14, 2019, he will face trial for, allegedly, failing to declare his assets, timely.
Onnoghen who has asserted his innocence has been accused of maintaining domiciliary accounts with foreign currencies in various banks, locally and outside Nigeria.
Meanwhile, Bayelsa Gov. Seriake Dickson announced that the governors from the south-south region of the country (where Onnoghen hails) summoned an emergency meeting today regarding the reported plans by the retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to remove Onnoghen as the CJN. Dickson warned that the action against the CJN was a dangerous escalation especially happening 6 weeks to the general elections.
On his part, legal scholar and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome characterized the charges against Onnoghen as politically motivated. Excerpts from his comments:
“The CJN can be removed from office either if he has been convicted or if under section 291 of the constitution, the Senate affirms a request by the President to remove him by two-third majority vote. Our system of justice being Anglo-Saxon based, which is accusatorial, meaning that the innocence of a person is presumed. It is different from the criminal justice system of the French model which is inquisitorial, wherein the guilt of an accused person is presumed. This doctrine has been encapsulated in section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, that the person’s innocence is presumed until he has been proven guilty.”
“Assuming for example that Senator Bukola Saraki had been forced to resign his office when charges were brought against him before the same Code of Conduct Tribunal almost three years ago, what would have happened and what would have been his fate when the Supreme Court eventually discharged and acquitted him of the charge, following judgments and earlier order of the Court of Appeal and the Code of Conduct Tribunal itself?”
“If you ask me, I sense serious political undertones oozing from this so-called imminent arraignment of the noble CJN. Question, when did they discover the alleged offence for which they now want to charge him on Monday?”
“Was it just yesterday, was it last week, two weeks or six months ago? The CJN has been in office now for well over one year, how come that this misconduct or whatever offence that he is being alleged, was not seen up to now?
“How come, that it is just less than 40 days to the 2019 Presidential election, when the CJN is going to play the major role in constituting the Presidential election petition tribunal, that he is being moved against?
Who is afraid of the Judiciary?
“Who is afraid of Justice Onnoghen and his impartiality and straightforwardness?
“How come we are reducing governance in Nigeria to one of impunity, one of despotism and one of absolutism.
“Don’t this people know that the world is laughing at us?
Did we not see how Dino Melaye was yanked out from police hospital and taken to DSS quarters when he had no business or case with the DSS and DSS had no case against him.
“Did they not see Dino Melaye, a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sleeping in the open yesterday?
Do they go on social media and do they watch international televisions?
“Do they know how the whole world is deriding us in this country?
That governance has been reduced to mere witch-hunt, very opaque, very unaccountable, very un-transparent and very very fascist!
Can’t they see that?”
NEWS
BrkNEWS: Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election
Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) presidential election, according to provisional results announced by the country’s electoral commission.
“Having gained. .. 38.57 percent of the vote, Felix Tshisekedi is provisionally declared the elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Corneille Nangaa, the head of the Independent National Election Commission (CENI), said late on Wednesday.
The announcement came hours after riot police deployed at the commission’s headquarters in the capital, Kinshasa, amid fears of violence due to a disputed result.
Election observers reported a number of irregularities during the long-delayed December 30 vote and the opposition alleged it was marred by fraud.
The result could lead to the country’s first democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.
Losing candidates, who include businessperson Martin Fayulu and ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, can contest the results before the country’s constitutional court, which has 10 days to hear and rule on any challenges.
President Joseph Kabila is due to leave office this month after 18 years in power – and two years after the official end of his mandate. He backed Shadary, his former interior minister, in the election.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa, reporting from outside the commission’s headquarters, said Tshisekedi’s supporters were taking to the streets to celebrate the result.
“The news came as a surprise,” she said. “A lot of people who didn’t have much faith in the electoral commission really thought that Shadary, who is backed by Kabila, would win.”
Tshisekedi, 55, is the son of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, the face of the DRC’s opposition for decades.
USAfrica: Why Buhari’s ‘Suspension’ Of Chief Justice Onnoghen is a coup against democracy. By Inibehe Effiong
BrkNews: 2019 power play changes as Buhari swears in Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
USAfrica: Obasanjo’s terrible record of picking Nigerian leaders. By Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd)
#Bombshell: 40,000 Nigerians held as “Sex slaves” in Mali
USAfrica: Atiku’s America trip boosts U.S assessment as realistic alternative to Buhari
USAfrica: Alex Otti’s masterplan is better than Ikpeazu’s promises. By Sam Kanu
Violence, tension in DRC Congo election; Kabila orders internet access shut down
USAfrica: Petition to rename street opposite Trump Tower the Barack Obama Avenue inches to target
USAfrica: Why Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel deserves reelection in 2019
Military coup in Gabon collapses overnight….
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 month ago
USAfrica: Pre-election posture? Buhari/EFCC seek extradition of Nigeria’s former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke from Britain
-
opinion4 weeks ago
USAfrica: Alex Otti’s masterplan is better than Ikpeazu’s promises. By Sam Kanu
-
AFRICA1 month ago
USAfrica: Developing jaw-dropping settlement, MTN South Africa to pay Nigeria only US$53.2-million (R777-million) of $8.1-billion (R118-billion) CBN fines, refunds
-
AFRICA4 weeks ago
Violence, tension in DRC Congo election; Kabila orders internet access shut down
-
CHIDO1 month ago
Nigeria’s ex-President Shagari, overthrown by Buhari, is dead at 93