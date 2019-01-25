CHIDO
BrkNews: 2019 power play changes as Buhari swears in Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica [Houston] & USAfricaonline.com
Unfolding into his 2019 power play, Nigeria’s President and former military dictator has sent political shockwaves into the polity with his decision a few minutes ago to Buhari swear in Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Justice Tanko Mohammed, a legal scholar, from Bauchi State was sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja; following President Muhammadu Buhari’s extraordinary decision to suspend Chief Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON (born 22 December 1950). He has been the Chief Justice of Nigeria since 2017.
Nigeria’s presidential election is set for February 16, 2019; and according to the USAfrica News Index for January 1-25, 2019, civil society groups and opposition political parties, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo have alleged that Buhari and his ruling APC plan to rig the election through the “intimidation of the judiciary” and other sectional and nepotistic appointments..
USAfrica: Obasanjo’s terrible record of picking Nigerian leaders. By Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd)
Special to USAfrica [Houston] & USAfricaonline.com
Nigeria’s former head of state Olusegun Obasanjo asking Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar is an insult to our collective intelligence.
With the benefit of hindsight, can anyone truly say Obasanjo’s sense of judgment in choosing leaders can be trusted? Some of us who knew him in the military and were privileged to see him operate during the civil war know if there is one thing Obasanjo is not blessed with, it is a good sense of judgment. Nigeria unnecessarily lost thousands of soldiers because of his poor judgment at the war front. But for the paucity of arms, ammunition and food, the Biafrans would have turned the tide against the Nigerian Army. Alabi Isama, retired General, has done justice to this topic in his book – The tragedy of Victory – so one need not repeat.
Take a look at history. Through the clandestine maneuvers in 1979, he foisted on Nigeria a reluctant Alhaji Shehu Shagari at the expense of a cerebral Obafemi Awolowo or Nnamdi Azikiwe. After his second coming, he so manipulated the electoral system such that he fraudulently installed an unhealthy Umaru Yar’Adua as president alongside another reluctant character in the person Goodluck Jonathan as the deputy. He denied every other interested member of his party while employing all sorts of machinations including threat and blackmail. Then came 2015, he told Nigerians Buhari is the best man for the job. As he has done to every presidential candidate he installed or supported, a few years down the line, he says Buhari is unfit for the job again.
What do you say to a man who once gave a damaging testimonial against an
employee now coming back to tell you to employ the same employee as the CEO of your organization? What do you say to a man who once said “with what I know of Atiku, if I support him to be president of Nigeria, God will not forgive me”?
What do you say of a man who once tore his party card in the open glare but is now promoting the same party? What do you say of a man who said he was going to create a “third force”, fooled some impressionable characters to buy into such idea and later left them in the lurch to return to his vomit? The bible says something about such people – “a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways”- James 1:8.
Obasanjo is not a man whose judgment can be trusted. Period! I am warning Nigerians not to fall for Obasanjo’s antics, again. Remember the saying – “fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me”. How many times have Obasanjo fooled Nigerians?
But I don’t blame him. I blame the Nigerian media who have continued to give him an undeserved attention thereby misusing their agenda setting function. The Nigerian media appear to have forgotten they are indeed the fourth estate of the realm. They are gatekeepers. They owe Nigerians the responsibility of keeping this irritable man where he belongs – the waste-bin of history. Like his daughter – Iyabo reminded him in her letter, Nigeria does not belong to him. He should allow Nigerians choose who they want and stop goading the citizenry for his own selfish interests.
USAfrica: Petition to rename street opposite Trump Tower the Barack Obama Avenue inches to target
Evidently, “the thorny, combative paths of incumbent President Donald Trump and those of his immediate predecessor Barack Obama will not only cross but may, soon, permanently face each other”, writes USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu, a few minutes ago Saturday January 5, 2019.
This is as thousands of people continue to sign a new petition to rename part of New York City’s Fifth Avenue after former President Obama.
The coordinators of the popular online petition, which has more than 12,414 signatures (as at this Saturday morning), states “We need 15,000” for the renaming of the block between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.”
They referenced a recent renaming of a stretch of highway in downtown Los Angeles after Obama, the 44th U.S. president.
“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president who saved our nation from the Great Recession, achieved too many other accomplishments to list, and whose two terms in office were completely scandal free.”
Nigeria’s ex-President Shagari, overthrown by Buhari, is dead at 93
Nigeria’s former president of Nigeria (1979-1983), Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has died at the the age of 93, his grandson Bello Shagari confirmed on Twitter, today Friday December 28, 2018:
“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja.”
Shagari, elected sixth president under the banner of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), was overthrown in a military coup which imposed incumbent/current leader of Nigeria, then Brigadier-General Muhammadu Buhari, as a draconian dictator. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247
USAfrica: Buhari-‘Jubril from Sudan’ line on tonight’s U.S.A SNL show
By Chido Nwangwu @usafricalive @Chido247
The #1 weekend show in the United States of America, Saturday Night Live, has broadcast a humorous news update on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that he is Buhari and not someone from Sudan.
By raising the fictional and false rumor last week, Buhari extended the mileage of the tale.
IPOB’s leader Nnamdi Kanu who has championed and focused on the fictional tale that the ‘real’ Buhari had died has millions of Nigerians wondering who to believe in the cascading currents of propaganda. *Chido is the Founder & Publisher of USAfrica multimedia networks Houston.
Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”
The Senate seat for the Anambra State South zone took a new twist in the Abuja high court, earlier today.
The billionaire businessman who bagged the All Progressives Grand Alliance ticket through the controversial primary elections, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has seen his electoral plans nullified, unless he secures a favorable appeal.
The court’s decision is in response to the lawsuit/pleadings to the court by one of the APGA candidates for the Senate seat, attorney OJ Chidolue (Oduma Nnewi, the 2nd).
In an exclusive chat with USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu, the plaintiff Dr. Chidolue called it “a great day for justice and democracy in Anambra against impunity. You already know my position remains that everyone must follow the rule of law in order for us to have a better society. Also, this court, this judge reinforced my confidence in our judicial system.”
The Judge condemned what he assessed to be unethical conduct by the party leadership for giving Nicholas Ukachukwu the certificate of Return dated October 3, 2018 —which was the same day of the alleged controversial, violent and disputed APGA primaries.
Chidolue, former executive director of operations and regulatory services (south east – south south zone) of the Nigerian Ports Authority, is from a lineage of public service, successful businessman and a forensic accountant.*For the purposes of full disclosure, since 1994, attorney Chidolue has been a member of the editorial Advisory board of USAfrica The Newspaper and USAfricaonline.com
USAfrica: Buhari to debate Atiku, Moghalu on January 19; rising Sowore not listed
As the countdown to the February 2019 presidential elections in Africa’s most populated country continues, Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have announced the “names of political parties” that they have pre-qualified to participate in the 2019 vice presidential and presidential debates.
The Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Eddie Emesiri, listed the parties as the following: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).
The Presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019 while the VP debate will be in Abuja on Friday, December 14, 2018.
President Buhari, a retired army general who does not warm up to contrary even if helpful views, USAfrica notes, will have the opportunity of counterpoint exchanges with his 2015 former ally Atiku Abubakar, and especially from the former deputy Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.
Significantly, the debate excludes Omoyele Sowore, the activist-journalist and young candidate who is among the top canvassers and most travelled candidates (inside and outside Nigeria) in search of votes. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com
