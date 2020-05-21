Connect with us

USAfrica’s Chido Nwangwu starts a column in THISDAY

Published

chido-nwangwu-trad

Nigeria’s leading multimedia company, THISDAY, has given USAfrica founder CHIDO NWANGWU, a weekly Friday column, on its print and online platforms. The first commentary on May 15, 2020 provides  context and insight to the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President, retired General Muhammadu Buhari. He raises critical questions about the quest for a presidential legacy.

  • For his May 22 column, Chido notes that “As  the U.S presidential campaigns slide into summer 2020, the inevitable mix of the high death tally from coronavirus with harsh business climate  complicate  the November votes. I will separate the trees from the forest, and offer clarity!” The award-winning public policy analyst and author of the November 2020 book,  ‘MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership & Identity’ delivers with vigorous and thought-provoking insights titled Soon, Trump will blame Obama for the Coronavirus.
  • The commentaries  also appear on USAfricaonline.com
  • chido@usafricaonline.com   follow @Chido247           +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436)

