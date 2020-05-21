Connect with us

USAfrica: “The virus is there, but Ghana’s business must continue”, says President Akufo-Addo

Published

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has requested the citizens of the progressive west African country to remain alert to the fact that  “We are going through a very difficult time in our country that all of us are aware of. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that our lives must come to a stop.”

“The virus is there, but we have to find a way to live with it. Ghana’s business must continue. As I have been saying, the most effective measure for us to deal with this virus is our own self-discipline…

“… the protocols of hygiene, social distancing, not shaking hands, protecting ourselves, wearing the face masks etc. These are the short to long term solution to the proliferation of the virus,” Akufo-Addo noted at a meeting with the chiefs and elders from the country’s Volta Region on Wednesday.

