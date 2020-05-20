USAfrica: Coronavirus death toll heading to 100,000 in USA; Blacks dying almost 3x Whites

The diverse impact of the Coronavirus on various ethnic groups and social segments reveal substantial disparities, according to a report by APM Research Laboratories.

USAfrica multimedia networks (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com present excerpts from the report which was released today Wednesday May 20, 2020:

The novel coronavirus has claimed nearly 92,000 American lives through May 19. Data about the race and ethnicity of the deceased is known for 88% of these deaths, which we have compiled from Washington D.C. and the 40 states from which we have obtained statistics. While we have an incomplete picture of the toll of COVID-19, the existing data reveals deep inequities by race, most dramatically for Black Americans.

Aggregated deaths from COVID-19 in these 40 states and the District of Columbia have reached new highs for all groups:

1 in 2,000 Black Americans has died (or 50.3 per 100,000)

1 in 4,300 Asian and Latino Americans has died (or 22.7 and 22.9, respectively, per 100,000)

1 in 4,700 White Americans has died (or 20.7 per 100,000)

We could not calculate a similar aggregated mortality rate for Indigenous Americans, due to limited and uneven data. (Many states report Indigenous deaths in a broader “Other” race category). However, dramatic mortality disparities exist for Indigenous residents in the states of Arizona and New Mexico. Both of these states contain portions of the Navajo Nation, where the virus outbreak has been devastating. In Arizona, the Indigenous mortality rate is more than five times the rate for all other groups, while in New Mexico, the rate exceeds seven times all other groups. With 266 known deaths among Indigenous residents, these two states alone account for two-thirds of all known Indigenous deaths.

If they had died of COVID-19 at the same rate as White Americans, about 12,000 Black Americans, 1,300 Latino Americans and 300 Asian Americans would still be alive.

Examine differing mortality rates for the District of Columbia or any state releasing data by changing the dropdown menu below. Rates could not be calculated for Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders, Multiracial people, and those identified as Some Other Race. Rates for Indigenous residents could only be calculated for a few states. Rates were calculated only when there were 10 or more deaths for a particular group