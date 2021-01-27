USAfrica: Security, Service Chiefs picks, Ohanaeze applauds Buhari, says consider South East zone

Loading...

By Chido Nwangwu

The appointment of new Armed Forces Service Chiefs in Nigeria namely Major-General Lucky (Leo) Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff, has drawn both commendation and expectation for more inclusiveness from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

In a news release sent to USAfrica and usafricaonline.com, the organization’s President General, Ambassador Prof. George Obiozor applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision: “it will go along way to reassure Nigerians that Mr. President is determined to contain and control the nation’s security problems with fresh ideas and strategies.”

Obiozor, a former ambassador to the United States and Israel, reminded President Buhari: “particularly in the area of the security architecture of the country, the south east zone which was conspicuously absent in your first time has now again not been included so far in your recent appointments of service chiefs. Ohanaeze Ndigbo hopes and believes that Mr. President in continuation of appointments in this sector would consider the south east zone.”

He called “Major General Lucky Irabor, a tested General and a gentleman. However, Mr. President, one way of ensuring compliance with (the) federal character provision of the Nigerian constitution is to observe the distribution of important and vital offices of the federal government in accordance with the zonal structure.”

Ohanaeze wished Buhari “a successful second term with peace and security for the country and prosperity for the people of Nigeria.”

