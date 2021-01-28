USAfrica: The Rise and Rise of Amanda Gorman. By Chido Nwangwu

Loading...

By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com , first African-owned, U.S based newspaper published on the Internet.

Once in a long time, someone of extraordinary creative capacity emerges on the landscape of a community, country, continent or all across the world. For many, it takes many, many years of work, ups-and-downs, countless setbacks until the rewards of the sacrifices and diligence begin to be noticed or begin to pay off. Sometimes, for only a few individuals, only a handful, the sweet marriage of early preparation and fitness for strategic opportunities which sometime come once in a lifetime become the life-changing event…. Yes; it’s that consummate unity of opportunity and readiness!

With that synergy of skills and maybe a little bit of introduction, facilitation and blessing/luck, they shoot into this firmament just like the shinning stars they are. They fly and soar on the wings of intellection and creative flourish. And, b-o-o-m the world becomes their canvas. The social media and the multimedia of communications transport within seconds The power of the ideas, song or algorithm in one person’s head and heart from Washington to Warri, from Boston to Baghdad, from Aba to Albuquerque….

And, so it is with the 22 year old African-American Amanda Gorman — who is easily the most popular poet in America, possibly in the world, today!

Without any doubts, she has captivated the attention of the American literati, the global network of scholars, young folks, community activists and civic leaders. Amanda rose to the opportunity on January 20, 2021 with her outstanding performance as the youngest and only presidential youth laureate at President Joe Biden’s inaugural event in Washington DC., as the 46th President. At the same event, former Sen. Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President, making her the highest-ranking woman in the history of the United States, the first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the position.

In a few days, the content of the production and presentation of another well-known American tradition will feature Amanda, a graduate of Harvard university. She will read a poem during the 2021 Super Bowl football extravaganza between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7.

It will be recited in honor of three individuals who have made a difference in the fight against the corona pandemic. They are educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and U.S Marine veteran James Martin.

It speaks to the power and influence of Amanda’s voice and skills for the leadership of the American National Football League (NFL) to create such a time for poetry in a game of physical skills, and of course strategic mindset.

Her unique flow of historical and contemporary knowledge elevate her poems to the deserving levels of national and international discourse. Her poem on January 20 spoke with a striking lucidity and contextual validities.

Although, her immediate, target audience on that fateful, historic day for the young woman who proudly beholds her African heritage is America, she held forth a message that had meaning and challenge to many countries and heritages! From that spectacular work — for its simplicity and profound value, I call the opening chapters of Amanda Gorman’s gospel to America

She carries her modest figure with admiral grace and decency. She’s appreciative of all the kindness she’s witnessed — especially from Oprah. Amanda is worthy manifestation of why it’s very important to educate both the boys and girls. Rise and rise, Amanda! — Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks and public policy organization since 1992 in Houston, established the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet USAfricaonline.com. He served as adviser on Africa business to the ex-Mayor of Houston, Dr. Lee P. Brown. Chido is the first continental African to be admitted to the 100 Black Men of America. He is the author of the February 2021 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. In July 2017, he was issued a U.S. Congressional Recognition for USAfrica’s 25 years. Chido has been honored by the Washington-D. C.-based National Immigration Forum for utilizing multimedia to fight authoritarianism and foster freedom of expression in parts of the African continent and recent immigrant communities in the U.S. He has been profiled by the CNN International for his pioneering works on multimedia/news/public policy projects for Africans and Americans. +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436) . Chido247@Gmail.com follow @Chido247

—————————

My fav’ excerpt from ‘The Hill We Climb’ presidential inaugural poem by Amanda Gorman:

“For while we have our eyes on the future

history has its eyes on us

This is the era of just redemption

We feared at its inception

We did not feel prepared to be the heirs

of such a terrifying hour

but within it we found the power

To offer hope and laughter to ourselves

how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?

How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?

We will not march back to what was

but move to what shall be

A country that is bruised but whole,

We will not be turned around

or interrupted by intimidation

because we know our inaction and inertia

will be the inheritance of the next generation

Our blunders become their burdens

But one thing is certain:

If we merge mercy with might,

then love becomes our legacy

and change our children’s birthright

So let us leave behind a country

better than the one we were left with

Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest,

we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one

We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,

we will rise from the windswept northeast

where our forefathers first realized revolution

We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states,

we will rise from the sunbaked south

We will rebuild, reconcile and recover

and every known nook of our nation and

every corner called our country,

our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,

When day comes we step out of the shade,

The new dawn blooms as we free it

For there is always light,

if only we’re brave enough to see it

If only we’re brave enough to be it.”



























