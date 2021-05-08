USAfrica: Buhari, APC “have taken Nigeria back by 50 years”, says Wike

Loading...

The Governor of the oil-rich Rivers State of Nigeria, Nyesom Wike has dismissed the current presidency of retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as a catastrophic experience for the country. He stated: “There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on rule of law. All of us are living witnesses in 2015 when it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, could not perform. So Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.”

Wike has also raised the question as to how long Buhari as his team would allow the daily killings and abduction of innocent Nigerians to continue. “Now, you wake up every morning, students are being kidnapped in so and so State University, people have been killed in so and so State. So, it has become a norm. Just wake up in the morning and the first thing you will see on the front page of dailies is 10 people have been kidnapped in Niger State; 20 have been killed in Zamfara State, 5 have been killed in Imo and this happens virtually every day. So, where are we heading to?” Loading... Loading... Loading...

