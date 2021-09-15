Connect with us

Buhari to address UN on September 24; IPOB, Yoruba Nation activists condemn his record

Amidst a barrage of criticisms and condemnation for human rights abuses and alleged “crimes against humanity” by several activists in Nigeria and separatists groups such as the south eastern Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the southwestern Yoruba Nation agitators against the President of Nigeria, retired General Muhammadu Buhari, the man has been scheduled to address the 76th Session of the high-level General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly. It will be at the UN headquarters in New York on September 24, 2021; and the Nigerian presidency has sent its advance team to the city, USAfricaonline.com can report.

Different social and agitation groups have written to many of the leaders of the world  especially the UN Secretary General against what it alleges remain crimes for which some of the leaders of Nigeria should answer to. Houston based USAfrica will cover the events in New York. There has been an exponential leap in the deaths and killings of people across almost every community in the country including the president’s home state of Katsina.

