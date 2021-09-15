Buhari to address UN on September 24; IPOB, Yoruba Nation activists condemn his record

Different social and agitation groups have written to many of the leaders of the world especially the UN Secretary General against what it alleges remain crimes for which some of the leaders of Nigeria should answer to. Houston based USAfrica will cover the events in New York. There has been an exponential leap in the deaths and killings of people across almost every community in the country including the president’s home state of Katsina.
CNN International profiles USAfrica’s Chido Nwangwu
Trending
News & Insight
CHIDO
20 Years since September 11 terror, lessons for Americans and Africans By Chido Nwangwu This second weekend of September 2021 is the 20th anniversary...
NEWS
Special to USAfrica magazine and usafricaonline.com first African-owned. U.S-based newspaper published on the internet. USAfrica: Nigeria’s Buhari says his tenure approaching “critical phase”, drops...
AFRICA
Despite the doublespeak by some political contractors and messengers of lies and hangers on around this embattled but parochial presidency, I can only hope...
AFRICA
"It is even more disheartening that while our nation is under turmoil and while hundreds of helpless Nigerians, including innocent students, are languishing in...
BUSINESS
How can the federal government alone have shares in the only viable milk industry of Nigeria, to the total exclusion of the other three...
NEWS
U.S., Nigeria and Buhari’s drift “toward authoritarianism.” By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet & USAfrica magazine,...
NEWS
The failure of Nigeria’s security agency known as the Department of State Services (DSS) to “produce” Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People...
NEWS
Heavily-armed criminals have shot down a fighter jet in Nigeria’s northwest Zamfara state, the airforce said Monday, adding that the pilot had safely ejected...