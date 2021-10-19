U.S Homeland Security leader Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

The United States Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in a statement that Mayorkas “tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols,” at the DHS.
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com A new assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that only 14.2% – or one in...
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who criticized the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19 as inoculations began, has received a first dose and urged the nation to...
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa (has) started vaccinating some children and adolescents as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China’s Sinovac...
South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is reporting that the country has recorded 14,728 new COVID-19 cases — within the last 24...
Nigeria has been hit by a surge in cholera cases in recent weeks, focused on the country’s north and adding to a public health...
By Alexander Winning, Reuters South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that if wealthy nations hogged COVID-19 shots while millions in poor countries died...
Biden and 100 days “America’s house was on fire”. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247 Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com,...
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S based newspaper published on the Internet. In a stupefying imposition of executive power, Texas...