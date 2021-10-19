Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NEWS

U.S Homeland Security leader Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Published

U.S Homeland Security leader Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19
Mayorkas_pix-by-mark_makela-gettyimages

The United States Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in a statement that Mayorkas “tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols,” at the DHS.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

News & Insight

Danger, as 6 in 7 COVID-19 infections go undetected in Africa Danger, as 6 in 7 COVID-19 infections go undetected in Africa

AFRICA

Danger, as 6 in 7 COVID-19 infections go undetected in Africa

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com A new assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that only 14.2% – or one in...

20 hours ago
Previously reluctant DR Congo President Tshisekedi takes first dose of vaccine for Covid-19 Previously reluctant DR Congo President Tshisekedi takes first dose of vaccine for Covid-19

AFRICA

Previously reluctant DR Congo President Tshisekedi takes first dose of vaccine for Covid-19

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who criticized the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19 as inoculations began, has received a first dose and urged the nation to...

September 14, 2021
Test of China’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, adolescents in South Africa begins Test of China’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, adolescents in South Africa begins

AFRICA

Test of China’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, adolescents in South Africa begins

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa (has) started vaccinating some children and adolescents as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China’s Sinovac...

September 11, 2021
USAfrica BrkNEWS: South Africa hit by 14,728 new COVID-19 cases — within 24 hours USAfrica BrkNEWS: South Africa hit by 14,728 new COVID-19 cases — within 24 hours

NEWS

USAfrica BrkNEWS: South Africa hit by 14,728 new COVID-19 cases — within 24 hours

South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is reporting that the country has recorded 14,728 new COVID-19 cases — within the last 24...

August 18, 2021
Nigerians face double trouble from surge in cholera and COVID-19 Nigerians face double trouble from surge in cholera and COVID-19

NEWS

Nigerians face double trouble from surge in cholera and COVID-19

Nigeria has been hit by a surge in cholera cases in recent weeks, focused on the country’s north and adding to a public health...

August 2, 2021
Battling COVID-19: South Africa warns of "vaccine apartheid" Battling COVID-19: South Africa warns of "vaccine apartheid"

AFRICA

Battling COVID-19: South Africa warns of “vaccine apartheid”

By Alexander Winning, Reuters South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that if wealthy nations hogged COVID-19 shots while millions in poor countries died...

May 10, 2021
USAfrica: Biden and 100 days “America’s house was on fire”. By Chido Nwangwu USAfrica: Biden and 100 days “America’s house was on fire”. By Chido Nwangwu

NEWS

USAfrica: Biden and 100 days “America’s house was on fire”. By Chido Nwangwu

Biden and 100 days “America’s house was on fire”. By Chido Nwangwu            @Chido247 Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com,...

April 29, 2021
Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg

NEWS

USAfrica: Our Governor is an incompetent politico. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S based newspaper published on the Internet.  In a stupefying imposition of executive power, Texas...

March 4, 2021

Copyright © 2020 USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MLKMandelaAchebe.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). main: +1-713-270-5500. THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK. Copyright ©2019. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: