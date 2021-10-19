Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

INSIGHT

USAfrica: Colin Luther Powell, four-star General, diplomat, patriot and leader. By Chima O. Dike

Published

USAfrica: Colin Luther Powell, four-star General, diplomat, patriot and leader. By Chima O. Dike
Colin-Powell-photo-by-Brooks-Kraft-Corbis_GettyImages

Colin Luther Powell, four-star General, diplomat, patriot and leader. 

Special tribute to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

One of the notable quotes of Colin Powell is that “Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help or concluded you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.” 

General Colin Luther Powell, a four-star General, a diplomat, a patriot and a public servant was a great leader who believed that good leaders are those that are trusted by their followers. An authentic leader will feel the pain but would not show the pain because leadership is by showing examples. Candor, the quality of being honest, open, and sincere, is critical for success as a true leader.

General Colin L. Powell was born on April 5, 1937, in Harlem, New York, to Jamaican immigrants. He grew up in South Bronx and attended City College of New York, where he participated in ROTC, leading the precision drill team, and attaining the rank of a cadet colonel. 

Powell was a former U.S Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who passed away on the morning of October 18th, 2021, due to complications of Covid 19. He got the two doses of the vaccine and was in line to receive the newly approved booster dose when he became critically ill. Even though he was fully vaccinated, Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune responses, as well as Parkinson’s disease. A major lesson of Powell’s death is that if you have an underlying health condition, Covid 19 could still be a challenge for you.

Powell was a distinguished public servant and a professional soldier. His career took him from a combat soldier in Vietnam to becoming the first black national security adviser by the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. He was later to become the youngest and first African American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Presidency of George H. W. Bush. He became a visible national figure after the US led coalition forces became victorious during the Gulf war. For a while, he was being tipped to become the first Black President in the United States. 

General Powell’s reputation suffered a set back when under his leadership, as the first Secretary of State under George W. Bush, the US misread the intelligence report on Iraq and concluded that Saddam Hussein had amassed weapons of mass destruction. He pushed this faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the invasion of Iraq. Like a worthy and responsible leader, he will later admit this mistake of poor judgement and called it a “blot” on his record. 

Powell later wrote in his 2012 memoir, “It Worked for Me”, that he was “mad mostly at myself for not having smelled the problem. My instincts failed me” He continued by writing that “it was by no means my first, but it was one of my most momentous failures, the one with the widest-ranging impact” and that “the event will earn a prominent paragraph in my obituary.”

General Powell was respected and admired by many Presidents and was widely regarded as a great patriot and a distinguished public servant. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice in his career — as he was highly regarded, at home and abroad.

Later in his public life, General Powell became increasingly unhappy with the direction his party was heading. Although he remained a Republican, he used his political clout to elect some Democrats. Notably, in the battle for the White House in 2008, he endorsed the first African-American to be elected President of the United States, Barack Obama. His endorsement was a major significant boost to the candidacy of Obama as Powell was seen as one the most prominent and successful Black Americans in public service. 

General Powell is survived by Alma Powell, his wife of 58 years who he told Bob Woodward in his last interview was the most consequential person in his life. Colin and Alma are blessed with three children and four grandchildren.  

•Dr. Chima O. Dike, a management consultant and business capacity building specialist, contributes commentaries to USAfrica.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

News & Insight

BrkNews COLIN POWELL dead at 84 from complications of COVID-19 BrkNews COLIN POWELL dead at 84 from complications of COVID-19

NEWS

BrkNews COLIN POWELL dead at 84 from complications of COVID-19

#USAfricaBrkNEWS Gen. Colin Powell has died at 84 from complications of COVID-19. He’s first African-American to serve as U.S Secretary of State. 

1 day ago
Why Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nobel Prize for Literature is important. By Bhakti Shringarpure   Why Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nobel Prize for Literature is important. By Bhakti Shringarpure  

INSIGHT

Why Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nobel Prize for Literature is important. By Bhakti Shringarpure  

The 73-year-old writer represents both a post-colonial African sensibility and an Islamic interiority. The Swedes have succeeded once again in surprising everyone with a...

2 days ago
USAfrica: Violence and risks of the East’s descent into anarchy. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Violence and risks of the East’s descent into anarchy. By Chidi Amuta

AFRICA

USAfrica: Violence and risks of the East’s descent into anarchy. By Chidi Amuta

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and usafricaonline.com first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.   Dr. Chidi Amuta is Executive Editor of USAfrica...

October 9, 2021
Why Premium Times insists Obi's misleading Nigerians on 'Pandora Papers.' By Hassan Abdulsalam Why Premium Times insists Obi's misleading Nigerians on 'Pandora Papers.' By Hassan Abdulsalam

BUSINESS

Why Premium Times insists Obi’s misleading Nigerians on ‘Pandora Papers.’ By Hassan Abdulsalam

The Pandora Papers which chronicled how  wealthy business executives and politicians utilize and deploy tax havens and secret accounts to cover the tracks of...

October 8, 2021
Is Peter Obi unfairly targeted in 'Pandora Papers' expose? By Chris Ukachukwu Is Peter Obi unfairly targeted in 'Pandora Papers' expose? By Chris Ukachukwu

BUSINESS

Is Peter Obi unfairly targeted in ‘Pandora Papers’ expose? By Chris Ukachukwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet. Chris Ukachukwu, a software engineer in the U.S Midwest,...

October 7, 2021
Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg

CHIDO

USAfrica: Who owns you; Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook? By Chido Nwangwu 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet. Who owns you; Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook? By Chido Nwangwu ...

October 7, 2021
USAfrica: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders' offshore secrets, hidden assets USAfrica: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders' offshore secrets, hidden assets

NEWS

USAfrica: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders’ offshore secrets, hidden assets

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet. ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders’ offshore secrets, hidden assets...

October 5, 2021
USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie

opinion

USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie

Charlie C. Chikezie, New Jersey-based  lawyer and contributor to the opinion page of USAfricaonline.com since 1998. This commentary is published, exclusively, by USAfrica The...

October 3, 2021

Copyright © 2020 USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MLKMandelaAchebe.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). main: +1-713-270-5500. THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK. Copyright ©2019. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: