 IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu trial adjourned to November 10

 IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu trial adjourned to November 10
 IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu trial adjourned to November 10

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned to November 10, 2021. 

Earlier today, Kanu was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja. He pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended charge raised against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria – led by retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari. 

Shortly, after pleading not guilty, the judge ordered that Kanu should continue to be held in the custody of the Department of State Services — after she refused to grant Kanu’s request to be transferred to a correctional centre. 

Kanu’s lawyers have continued to raise issues regarding his heart and overall health condition.

