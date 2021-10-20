Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFRICA

#ENDSARS Police brutality in Nigeria continues; as #Lekki protesters, others mark its anniversary

Published

#ENDSARS Police brutality in Nigeria continues; as #Lekki protesters, others mark its anniversary
Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi AFP via Getty Images

Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country’s largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday.

One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality.The police on Wednesday fired tear gas at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, a key site of those protests, according to witnesses and video shot by The Associated Press.

While people ran away, one officer shot at a protester in a bid to arrest him, according to Lawrence Akinkpelumi.

Police brutality in Nigeria is rife and the police often clamp down on Nigerians demonstrating against such abuses.

In the days leading up to Wednesday’s demonstration, police warned protesters against any public gatherings, threatening to arrest anyone who disobeyed the directive.

The protesters marched through the Lekki tollgate, chanting and singing songs calling on authorities to ensure justice for those they say were arrested and killed by security forces last year during the #EndSARS protests.

Four protesters were initially arrested in Lagos just as demonstrators started to arrive at the Lekki tollgate to mark the anniversary. More were arrested and put into police vans as police shot teargas into the air.

Shuaibu Yakubu, 23, said the tear gas also got into his eyes.

“They started shooting tear gas at us and chasing people who came here to remember those killed in October 2020. All my eyes are full of teargas,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

News & Insight

Cocaine aboard a bulker sailing in Nigerian waters seized by Nigerian Navy Cocaine aboard a bulker sailing in Nigerian waters seized by Nigerian Navy

AFRICA

Cocaine aboard a bulker sailing in Nigerian waters seized by Nigerian Navy

Nigerian officials have announced a successful sting operation that captured cocaine being smuggled aboard a bulker sailing in Nigerian waters. Nigeria has increased its...

4 days ago
USAfrica: Violence and risks of the East’s descent into anarchy. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Violence and risks of the East’s descent into anarchy. By Chidi Amuta

AFRICA

USAfrica: Violence and risks of the East’s descent into anarchy. By Chidi Amuta

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and usafricaonline.com first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.   Dr. Chidi Amuta is Executive Editor of USAfrica...

October 9, 2021
USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie

opinion

USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie

Charlie C. Chikezie, New Jersey-based  lawyer and contributor to the opinion page of USAfricaonline.com since 1998. This commentary is published, exclusively, by USAfrica The...

October 3, 2021
USAfrica: North or South, Who should produce Buhari's successor as Nigeria's President? By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: North or South, Who should produce Buhari's successor as Nigeria's President? By Chidi Amuta

INSIGHT

USAfrica: North or South, Who should produce Buhari’s successor as Nigeria’s President? By Chidi Amuta

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and usafricaonline.com first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.   The ultimate legacy of this divisive era is...

October 2, 2021
USAfrica: U.S supports "a more inclusive, peaceful" Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard USAfrica: U.S supports "a more inclusive, peaceful" Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard

INSIGHT

USAfrica: U.S supports “a more inclusive, peaceful” Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard

U.S supports “a more inclusive, peaceful” Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard in her message on the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence Special to USAfrica...

October 1, 2021
USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs "positive outlook" for "peaceful and prosperous nation" USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs "positive outlook" for "peaceful and prosperous nation"

EDITORS PICK

USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs “positive outlook” for “peaceful and prosperous nation”

USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs “positive outlook” for “peaceful and prosperous nation” Full text of the President’s October 1, 2021 Independence...

October 1, 2021
What really is Nigeria celebrating at 61? By Ikechukwu Amaechi What really is Nigeria celebrating at 61? By Ikechukwu Amaechi

INSIGHT

What really is Nigeria celebrating at 61? By Ikechukwu Amaechi

On Friday, October 1, Nigeria will be 61 years. Whether in the life of an individual or a nation, diamond jubilee is a milestone....

September 30, 2021
muhammadu-buhari-reflective3 muhammadu-buhari-reflective3

INSIGHT

USAfrica: As Nigeria approaches end of Buhari’s mythic Presidency. By Chidi Amuta

Dr. Chidi Amuta is Executive Editor of USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com since 1993 In the pantheon of Nigerian rulers, President Muhammadu Buhari occupies...

September 25, 2021

Copyright © 2020 USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MLKMandelaAchebe.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). main: +1-713-270-5500. THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK. Copyright ©2019. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: