Military coup in Sudan face protests; nationwide state of emergency declared.

Published

AFP: The chairman of Sudan’s ruling body General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the sovereign council and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Just hours after the information ministry said most of the civilians in the two bodies had been detained, including the prime minister, Burhan reiterated his commitment to “the transition towards a civilian state.”

He said he would form a “competent” government, pledged to create numerous state institutions like the supreme court and said Sudan remained committed to international agreements it had signed.

Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan’s state broadcaster and detained some employees in the morning, the information ministry said, as part of what it has called a “coup.”

“Joint military forces have stormed the TV and radio headquarters in Omdurman and detained a number of staff,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Following news of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok’s house arrest, demonstrators took to the streets and blocked roads in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital city.

