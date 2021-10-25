USAfrica: Coup seems underway in Sudan; Prime Minister under house arrest, ministers detained.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Coup seems underway in Sudan; PM Hamdok under house arrest, several ministers detained.

Al Hadath TV reported about 90 minutes ago that a squad of armed, military force were seen at the official residence of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s home. They have since early Monday morning October 25, 2021, placed him under house arrest. It mentioned these ministers, as arrested, namely Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and media adviser to the prime minister, Faisal Mohammed Saleh.

The spokesman for Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, and the Governor of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Ayman Khalid, were also arrested.

The military group involved in the ongoing, seeming military coup, has restricted access to telecommunications and the internet. Abel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudan sovereign council, is expected to address the country, soon.

Sudan has faced a level of instability and conflicts across the country and serious disagreements on how to move the country forward since the unpopular, genocidal and divisive regime of Gen. Omar Al-Bashir was toppled following long-running street protests .