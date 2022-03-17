USAfrica: Obiano arrested, enroute George Bush International Airport Houston

USAfrica: Obiano arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds, enroute George Bush International Airport, Houston

USAfricaonline.com: Only a few hours ago, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrested immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano. He was halted at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, at almost 8:30pm.

It has been an overloaded and troubling March 17, 2022 for the Obianos. It’s the same day, today at the inauguration/swearing in of his successor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo at which event his wife Ebelechukwu Obiano taunted and had a conflict with Iyom Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, widow of the charismatic, former leader of the Igbo and defunct Republic of Biafra. The fracas disrupted the events in Awka for several minutes.

