U.S military aircraft crashes in Norway

A U.S. military plane carrying four people crashed in northern Norway on Friday. Norway’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said officials launched a search when a U.S. Osprey aircraft was reported missing at 6:26 pm local time (1:26 pm EST) south of Bodø. The aircraft was determined to be missing when it missed its expected landing time a half hour prior, according to Americanmilitarynews.

Two rescue helicopters and an Orion aircraft were deployed to search for the Osprey, and at approximately 9:17 pm local time (4:17 pm EST), crews discovered the crashed Osprey. “Due to the weather conditions, it was not possible to go down to the site,” the statement said, according to a translation.

Rescue crews were deployed to the crash site. The conditions of the four passengers, including their national affiliation, was not yet available.

U.S. military personnel and assets are in Norway for NATO’s Exercise Cold Response 2022, an annual exercise involving 30,000 troops from more than 27 North American and European nations.

The exercise is held annually in March and extends into April, and is intended for allied nations to practice operational capabilities in cold weather land, air, and sea formats.

