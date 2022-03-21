Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Zambia join Liberia and South Africa for online courses taught by Tennessee State University professors

The program is part of a science, technology, engineering and math partnership with the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Apple Inc. provides iPads for participating students.

Robbie Melton, vice president of the Smart Technology Innovation Center at Tennessee State, says the programs for the new countries will start this fall.

The program, which started a year ago, is serving more than 300 high school and college students in three locations in Liberia and South Africa, the university said. Eligible high school and college students earn university and high school graduation credits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...