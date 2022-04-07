Judge Ketanji Jackson awaits swearing-in as first Black woman appointed, confirmed to the Supreme Court

The Senate of the United States has voted 53 to 47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th Supreme Court justice. She should be sworn-in this summer 2022 as the first Black woman to be appointed, confirmed and serve on the highest court of the country.

President Joe Biden described the vote as a “historic moment”, noted on Twitter that: “We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America.”

All 50 Senate Democrats, including the 2 independents who caucus with them, and 3 Senate Republicans, namely: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted to make the historic affirmation possible.

Vice President Kamala Harris who presided as the head of the Senate, said that “I am feeling a deep sense of pride in who we are as a nation, that we just did what we did as it relates to the highest court of our land.”

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at the White House, at 12:15 pm ET, President Biden, VP Harris and Judge Jackson are scheduled to make remarks on the historic significance of her moving forward to the Supreme Court.

