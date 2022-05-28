Nigeria’s ex VP Atiku wins PDP presidential ticket

USAfricaonline.com Nigeria’s former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, again, emerged as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Atiku secured 371 votes, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike got 237 votes; former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki won 70 votes; Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel secured 38 votes; Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed got 20 votes; former President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim got 14 votes while Sam Ohuabunwa won 1 vote.

Shortly before the voting started, Sokoto’s former Governor Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku and asked his supporters to vote accordingly at the PDP convention in Abuja.

