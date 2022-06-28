In denying IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu bail, Judge says “he has the Appeal Court to go to”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been denied his application for bail by Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court, on Tuesday June 28, 2022.

Kanu’s lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, challenged the revocation of the bail the court earlier granted Kanu.

Kanu’s lawyers presented affidavits, pictures to make their case that he IPOB leader did not jump bail, but fled for his safety during an invasion his home town at Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, by Nigerian soldiers/armed forces – which action Kanu said led to the death of 28 persons.

Justice Nyako insisted that “in the instant case, I have not been given any, neither have I been given any reason to set-aside the order. The present application amounts to an abuse of court process for attempting to relitigate an issue already decided by the court.” She added that “If the defendant is dissatisfied, he has the Appeal Court to go to. This application is accordingly dismissed.”

