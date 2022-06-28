USAfrica: Dr. Anakwenze’s political quest in Nigeria’s commendable. By Chudi Asidianya

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

(Editor’s note: Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana) was an aspirant at the PDP presidential nomination convention in Abuja Nigeria in June 2022. He is based in Los Angeles, California).

I write this in respect of Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze’s 2022 valiant attempt at unraveling the political status quo in Nigeria. In the eyes of those of us who could only imagine the heights of the mountains you would have climbed, you earned an “A” on your efforts. Irrespective of the road blocks along the way, you were able to make it to the level where you live to tell about it.

Also, I imagine with a renewed appreciation of the circumstances of those brethren at home living at the margin of the society.

I have often described Nigeria as an “organized mess”, but the idealists like you, believe that your experience over the years living in an “organized society” can marry the overt dynamism between the opposite cultures, and produce an instantly cultured child when the untold well known fact is that one culture; and that is “Nigeria” is an entenched corrupt, opportunistic, ethnic and religious “organized mess”.

On behalf of those of us who can only imagine your efforts, thank you, for registering to those politicians in our home land the message that contrary to their assumed belief that we, Diasporans, live in comfort overseas and oblivious to the woes of our brethren living a very hard life, we still have keen interests in the happenings in our home land of birth!

Bravo, to you, your family and your support systems who dared you to swim with the sharks. We can image the tasks on you, financially and/or otherwise. But if it’s any consolation to you, remember these words:

“the hands that give are always on top.”

Asidianya, an opinion contributor to USAfricaonline.com, is based in Toronto, Canada.

