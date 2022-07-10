Tinubu’s “Muslim-Muslim ticket” for 2023 “is fuel for Boko Haram”, terrorists — says Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa

One of Nigeria’s top lawyers, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has criticized the decision of the ruling All Peoples Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Yoruba muslim, to pick another muslim, the former Governor of Borno State, Sen. Kassim Shettima as his vice presidential running mate.

Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, described the move as “a terrible choice, in one million ways. Nigerians, whether Muslims, Christians, Traditionalists, etc, should reject APC with their votes come 2023.”

For context, the lawyer argued that “A Muslim-Muslim ticket in present-day Nigeria is fuel for Boko Haram, incentive for ISWAP and a call for more terrorists. Unless of course those parading the ticket are themselves complicit. There is no better way to insult our sensibilities.”

