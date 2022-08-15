USAfrica: Latest delay of results for Kenya’s presidential election raise security concerns and competing projections of victory; people flee Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto and ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga are locked in a close electoral battle.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had indicated that it was going to announce the outcome at 3pm (Nairobi time) todayMonday August 15, 2022.

The chairman of the IEBC Wafula Chebukati is expected to make the announcement at the national tallying center known as Bomas of Kenya.

