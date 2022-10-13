USAfrica: Nnamdi Kanu’s latest opportunity with history. By Onwuasoanya FCC Jones

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones has joined as a contributing analyst to USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based professional newspaper published on the Internet and USAfrica magazine, Houston. This is his first commentary on this website.

News reports today on October 13, 2022 show that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been discharged by a three man panel of Nigeria’s Appeal Court Judges.

I think those who have kept faith with the Afara ukwu (Umuahia) man deserve congratulations.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has to lick its wounds of defeat for what I will characterize as “executive recklessness”. That is, for the alleged abduction and rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria, without extradition hearing.

The Federal Government should let the young man walk free.

The beauty of democracy is the rule of law, and no matter how some of us might feel about the activities and utterances of the IPOB leader, it must be conceded that the actions of the Buhari led federal government contributed in making and growing Nnamdi Kanu into the hero he is today!

They have to live with the reality of Kanu’s power and influence across the political landscape of the entire Igbo land and across many sections off Nigeria.

Anyone who broaches the idea of keeping Nnamdi Kanu in detention one day longer is an enemy of the Buhari administration and Nigeria at large.

Nnamdi Kanu is not the only person facing charges of terrorism or felony who will be freed, there are thousands of Boko Haram terrorists who are being secretly released from detention everyday. On Nnamdi Kanu, even though he made some very inciting statements that could be understood to have encouraged violence, never fired a single bullet anywhere in Nigeria.

For Nnamdi Kanu, this victory should afford him an opportunity to solidify his leadership position in the Southeast and his influence in Nigeria.

This is the time for him to take up great leaders like Nelson Mandela, Dalai Lama, Ghandi and others in that category.

Nnamdi Kanu should be at the forefront of restoring peace in the Southeast and disavow anyone who continues on the path of violence. This opportunity comes once in a hundred years.

He may not become partisan, but must get involved in the real, democratic political leadership.

He should exploit the passion and loyalty of his many supporters, for good.

I would have personally advised him to form an alliance with a political Party, after extracting some commitments from that Party. But those very close to him might have different interests and opinions.

May better judgment prevail.

