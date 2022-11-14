USAfrica: Peter Obi will not win in 2023, says his State Gov. Soludo

Special to USAfrica magazine (print) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet

The Governor of Nigeria’s Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has stirred his biggest controversy since he became the democratically-elected Governor of the land of enterprising people.

He has discounted the chances of Peter Obi ,the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), (who was with him in the APGA). He pointedly argued that despite all the moves by Obi and the Obidients, Obi will not win the February 2023 poll.

Soludo had argued today November in an article titled ‘History beckons and I will not be silent (Part 1)’.

He said: “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!

“That many Americans may not like the fact that Joe Biden (79 years) and Donald Trump (76 years) are two frontrunners for president in their parties does not remove the fact that if both of them emerge as candidates, definitely one of them will be president in 2024.

“As my brother, I wish him well and even pray for him. I told him during his courtesy call that my prayer is that he or Prof Umeadi of APGA would win, why not?

“That is from my heart but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero (what I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you).

“So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even near the third position.”

