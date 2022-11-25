BREAKING: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo is dead

Sammie Okposo, a Nigerian gospel singer, passed away at the age of 51.

His project manager, Hillary Vincent, confirmed that he passed away on Friday morning.

Unconfirmed sources claim he slumped and passed away at home, albeit the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Wellu Wellu singer was recently in the spotlight for problems including marital infidelity.

He said in an Instagram post that he had cheated on his wife while visiting the US in late 2021 and requested Nigerians to pray for him.

He had said, “On my recent trip to the USA, I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family, and I.”

In addition, he put a temporary hold on his ministry activities as he prayed to God for forgiveness and sought to fully recover.

He had said, “As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.

