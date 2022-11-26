The fate of Africa depends on Nigeria- Peter Obi.

According to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Nigerians must hold their elected politicians accountable because the future of Africa is dependent on Nigeria’s political decisions.

Following the “Shape the Future” conference in Enugu on Friday night, Obi made this disclosure in a statement.

Despite being the behemoth of Africa, he cautioned that Nigeria is in awful straits and weighed down by several issues. The future of Africa depends on Nigeria, he said, but the future of Nigeria depends on having strong leaders. He further stated:

“Good leaders can only come out of a system of strong and capable followers, holding to account those they elect to govern them.

“It depends on YOU! Are you tired of being tired of this country? Then, it’s time to act. Let’s make the Office of the enlightened citizen the highest office in the land. It’s time to take back your country!

“Nigeria is the giant of Africa. But we are on our knees, bogged down by numerous problems. Each time we attempt to stand up, it seems something is holding us down. Meanwhile, we are all aware of the problems and the issues confronting us.”

He enumerated the problems Nigerians face, including lousy leaders, insecurity, corruption, economic mismanagement, inept individuals in positions of authority at all levels of government, extreme poverty despite plenty, and ethnic and religious conflicts.

He urged Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable by using the constitutionally granted and acknowledged powers at their disposal to do so, whether it be by pressing them to step down or by applying pressure to our elected officials to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

“I wish to state that Nigeria’s rebirth trajectory is clear: it is anchored and driven by Nigerian youths. Seizing the Moment to Shape the Future should be your mantra and mission,” he said.

